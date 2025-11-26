Recent SNAP Disruptions Highlight Urgent Need for Sustained Action Against Food Insecurity

Statewide Effort Aims to Deliver Immediate Relief and Long-Term Solutions for Families in Need

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced multiple investments in 2025 aimed at tackling rising food insecurity across the state. This initiative comes at a critical time as disruptions to CalFresh and other federal nutrition programs put increased strain on millions of California families struggling to access healthy meals.

The investments strengthen a network of community food resources throughout California. These efforts are designed to provide immediate relief and build long-term solutions to hunger. The support reinforces Health Net's ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of local communities by addressing drivers of health, such as access to nutritious food.

"Food insecurity isn't an abstract issue — it's something felt in every community across our state. And the truth is, real change always begins close to home," said Dorothy Seleski, Medi-Cal President, Health Net. "That's why these investments matter so much. When we work together with people who know their communities best, we help ensure more families have steady access to the nourishing food that supports healthier, more hopeful lives."

In 2025, Health Net, together with the Centene Foundation and through its own direct initiatives, made a series of important investments to address food insecurity across California. In total, these investments amount to more than $1.4 million.

"Extremely proud of Health Net and the Centene Foundation for helping to keep families across the Golden State fed during this holiday season," said Senator Angelique V. Ashby, California's 8th Senate District. "Food insecurity is a terrifying reality for 5.5 million people in California, and over 270,000 right here in Sacramento County. This generous contribution will help thousands of people."

Key investments include:

$1.1 million grant from the Centene Foundation and Health Net to the California Association of Food Banks.

Significant grants in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties to Hope the Mission, St. Barnabas Senior Center of Los Angeles and Westside Infant-Family Network.

"At Hope the Mission, we see firsthand how access to nutritious food changes lives," said Ken Craft, CEO and Founder of Hope the Mission. "This generous support from Health Net allows us to reach more families across California and strengthen the safety net for those who need it most. Together, we're not just addressing hunger — we're building healthier communities."

Additionally, Health Net recently invested $105,000 across Los Angeles, Sacramento, Tulare and Mono counties to support local food banks and community organizations. These funds are specifically aimed at helping to alleviate the impact of lost SNAP benefits for individuals and families.

Health Net Employee Volunteer Commitment

In 2025, Health Net employees volunteered more than 500 hours with organizations focused on addressing food insecurity. This dedication reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our communities in meaningful, hands-on ways.

Health Net is also proud to support the California Food is Medicine Coalition (CalFIMC), an association of food and nutrition service agencies that provide medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling to Californians in need. Their partnership plays an important role in delivering vital nutrition and care to individuals facing food insecurity and chronic health conditions.

To learn more about Health Net's local commitments, visit www.bridgingthedivideca.com.

About Health Net

Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 118,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state.

