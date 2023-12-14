Health Net's 'All Are Welcome' Campaign will Assist Newly Eligible Californians with Medi-Cal Enrollment

Beginning January 1, 2024, a new California law will allow adults ages 26 through 49 to qualify for full-scope Medi-Cal, regardless of immigration status

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced their newest campaign, All Are Welcome. The campaign aims to educate and encourage eligible residents ages 26 through 49- to enroll in full-scope Medi-Cal, regardless of their immigration status.

"This expansion of Medi-Cal will provide more Californians with the opportunity to attain their highest level of health, and we are committed to ensuring the communities we serve are educated and informed about that opportunity," said Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Health Net, Dr. Pooja Mittal. "As we look to the new year, we remain steadfast in our efforts to increase health equity for the people we serve."

The new law will be enacted January 1, 2024 and will allow an estimated 700,000 Californians to be enrolled, according to the California Department of Health Care Services. Currently, Medi-Cal provides services to over 13 million Californians – or one in three – who rely on the program for health coverage.

Health Net's All Are Welcome campaign will ensure that thousands of adults are aware of the upcoming change in Medi-Cal eligibility and the resources available to assist them in enrollment. The multi-channel campaign will use paid advertising, social media, grassroots marketing at dozens of cultural and community events, earned media and engage community-based organizations to help spread the word.

The campaign will also dispel misconceptions about Medi-Cal, such as the myth that accessing health benefits impacts future immigration status. According to the state of California the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services do not consider health, food and housing services a part of the public charge determination. This means many government funded benefits and services – including Medi-Cal benefits – will not impact an individual's immigration status, residency and naturalization or trigger an alert to federal authorities. The exceptions are long-term residential care in a nursing home or another facility, such as mental health institution care, paid for by the Medi-Cal program.

To learn more about Medi-Cal eligibility or enroll in Medi-Cal, visit BenefitsCal.com.

To learn about Health Net, visit HealthNet.com.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 40 years ago, Health Net, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. Together with our 90,000 network providers, Health Net serves three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net employs more than 6,300 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

SOURCE Health Net