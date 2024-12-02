Health On Cloud Showcases Innovative Healthcare Solutions at the Korea-LAC Trade and Innovation Forum, Accelerating Expansion into Latin America

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health On Cloud (HOC) is impacting Colombia's healthcare sector through the use of digital innovations in a pilot project funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This initiative is scheduled to expand to Mexico and Brazil in the first half of next year.

At the 8th Korea-Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Trade and Innovation Forum, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in July of this year, Health On Cloud (HOC) showcased its proprietary healthcare platforms, CURISALL and MEDTIS. Co-hosted by South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Inter-American Development Bank, the forum marked a significant milestone in expanding the footprint of Korean innovations in the Latin American market.

The Korea-LAC Trade and Innovation Forum was first held in 2007 between the IDB (Inter-American Bank Group) and the Korean government. This year's forum, held in Brazil, a key trade partner for Korea in Latin America and the G20 Chair country, brought together over 400 companies from 23 Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico, and Chile.

HOC, a startup supported by the IDB, has been spearheading a digital transformation project in Colombia's healthcare sector since January 2024. Through its platforms CURISALL and MEDTIS, the company provides remote medical consultations for critical illnesses such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and pediatric illnesses. Additionally, it offers cloud-based medical training, powered by global leading physicians, for specialists in Colombia.

At the forum, HOC UK's Director, Professor Ralph Mackinnon, introduced the Smart Hospital Alliance, an initiative centered around strategic global collaboration among some of the world's leading hospitals. Additionally, Michael Dowding, the Chief Innovation Officer of HOC, demonstrated CURISALL and MEDTIS by enabling simultaneous remote medical consultations involving specialists from Korea, Colombia, India, and the UK. The company also introduced training programs for nurses, midwives, medical simulation, and ECMO education tailored specifically for the Latin American market, earning praise from local experts in attendance.

Dr. Sanghoon Jheon, Chairman of the Advisory Committee at HOC and a professor at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital (SNUBH), highlighted the significance of the initiative during his keynote remarks at the showcase. He stated, "The successful execution of the pilot project in Colombia paves the way for showcasing Korea's advanced medical technologies and solutions in Brazil, Mexico, and the broader Latin American region. Telemedicine and educational systems hold immense potential to bring world-class healthcare infrastructure to emerging markets like Latin America."

The pilot project integrates cutting-edge Korean technologies, including KT's AI-based Thyroid Ultrasound Interpretation System, which is currently being piloted at major hospitals in Bogotá, Colombia.

Building on the success of their digital healthcare transformation project in Colombia, HOC has announced plans to expand into Mexico and Brazil starting next year, along with the introduction of additional innovative solutions from various Korean companies. In Mexico, the focus will be on addressing metabolic diseases and diabetes, while in Brazil, the emphasis will be on cardiovascular and oncological care.

