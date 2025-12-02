ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A large Midwest health system has partnered with Switchboard, MD to deploy MDAware , an AI-powered inbasket triage solution designed to reduce administrative burden and accelerate response times for patient portal messages. The system selected MDAware to address rising provider workload driven by inbox volume, a key contributor to burnout and turnover.

Large Health System Cuts Provider Message Touches by 42% with Switchboard, MD

"We were experiencing quite a bit of turnover in our primary care space from a physician standpoint," said the Vice President of Clinical Applications. "And that was one of the reasons they cited the EMR, but specifically the amount of time they have to do intravisit work, and the messaging was a key component of that."

The initial rollout across primary care resulted in measurable efficiency gains, including:

42% fewer provider message touches

53% of messages instantly routed to the correct team

37x faster responses for urgent patient messages

$860k in projected new revenue from newly-scheduled visits

As patient message volumes continued to grow, the health system sought to improve response times and reduce the manual effort required to triage and reroute messages. MDAware was deployed directly within the existing electronic medical record (EMR), enabling seamless adoption with no workflow disruption and zero staff training.

Reflecting on their experience, the Vice President of Clinical Applications said, "Switchboard, MD has shown the ability to be nimble. They're not just looking to implement their current technology; they're looking for ways that they can adapt their technology to solve your specific problems. I've really appreciated that they truly are a partnership."

Following the success of the initial rollout, the health system plans to expand MDAware across all clinics systemwide, with future phases set to include internally generated portal messages and inbound voice messages.

To see how the health system achieved a 42% reduction in provider message touches, eased inbox fatigue, improved urgent message response times, and generated new revenue through AI-powered triage, read the full case study here.

About Switchboard, MD

Switchboard, MD is a physician-led artificial intelligence and data science company with a mission to prioritize the human connection in medicine. Its platform improves patient engagement and outcomes, while reducing inefficiency and burnout. By designing and deploying clinically relevant products, Switchboard, MD helps providers and operators collaborate more effectively to deliver high-quality experiences for both patients and staff.

SOURCE Switchboard, MD