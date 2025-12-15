Switchboard, MD Surpasses 800,000 Communications Triaged as it Expands Toward End-to-End Clinical Workflow Automation

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchboard, MD announced today that its clinical communication platform has successfully triaged more than 800,000 inbound communications since inception. These communications include portal messages, calls, voicemails, texts, emails, chats, and even faxes—all previously triaged manually by staff, a tedious and unpopular task that contributed heavily to administrative overload. This milestone reflects significant year-over-year acceleration and marks a meaningful step toward fully autonomous, closed-loop workflows in clinical operations, enabling staff to spend more time with patients and less time on administrative tasks.

Over the past year, Switchboard, MD saw a 10x increase in triaged communications as adoption expanded across primary care, orthopedics, and ophthalmology. Health organizations are increasingly adopting Switchboard's multimodal AI infrastructure to reduce administrative burden, simplify front-line tasks, and respond to patients more quickly.

Across its customer base, Switchboard, MD has delivered measurable impact, including a 76% reduction in contact center queue times, 70% faster resolution of patient requests, and 37x faster responses to urgent patient portal messages. The company continues to enhance its platform to support higher-order automation, multimodal signal detection, and more streamlined clinical workflows.

"As a physician, I've lived through the impact of fragmented communication and how it erodes time, attention, and the ability to focus on patients," said Blake Anderson, MD, Founder, CEO, and CTO of Switchboard, MD and Internal Medicine Physician at Emory Healthcare. "We built Switchboard, MD to return that time to clinicians. Knowing that we are giving hours back to physicians, nurses, and clinical staff each day is what makes this progress meaningful."

Switchboard, MD's next stage of development focuses heavily on closing the loop on clinical and operational requests. The company has already begun autonomously resolving routine scheduling management requests, with additional categories targeted for early 2026. To learn more about Switchboard, MD's platform, click here.

About Switchboard, MD

Switchboard, MD is a physician-led artificial intelligence and data science company with a mission to prioritize the human connection in medicine. Its HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 Type 2-certified platform improves patient engagement and outcomes, while reducing inefficiency and burnout. By designing and deploying clinically relevant products, Switchboard, MD helps providers and operators collaborate more effectively to deliver high-quality experiences for both patients and staff.

Website | LinkedIn | X

SOURCE Switchboard, MD