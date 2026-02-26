Health Systems Take the Stage at HIMSS26 to Share Real-World Medication Intelligence Success Stories

ChristianaCare and St. Mary's Healthcare to highlight practical strategies using FDB's Meducation® Solution and FDB AlertSpace® to improve patient medication understanding & safe medication ordering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, today announced that two health systems leveraging FDB solutions will present real-world case studies at the 2026 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition. This will showcase how trusted, patient-specific medication intelligence embedded in the workflow can strengthen patient understanding of their treatments and support safer medication ordering across diverse healthcare settings.

Through two featured education sessions, leaders from ChristianaCare, Delaware's largest health system, and St. Mary's Healthcare, an independent rural, safety-net health system in Amsterdam, New York, will share practical strategies for advancing health literacy through medication education, and for optimizing clinical decision support to improve Leapfrog safe medication ordering performance and clinician experience.

In HIMSS26 Education Session #17 Smart Medication Management: Bridging Technology with Patient Understanding, Greg O'Neill, director of patient and family health education at ChristianaCare, will discuss how health literacy emerged as a critical patient safety priority at discharge, where medication confusion can undermine adherence and outcomes.

Joined by Kristen Callaghan, nursing professional development specialist, patient and family health education at ChristianaCare, O'Neill will describe how the health system reimagined medication education through a patient-centered, EHR-integrated approach facilitated by FDB's Meducation® solution.

The session will explore how personalized, multilingual medication calendars—using plain language, pictograms, and clear clinical indications—improved patient comprehension, discharge readiness, and equity. Speakers will also share implementation lessons, clinician training strategies, and design considerations that other health systems can adapt to strengthen medication reconciliation and transitions of care.

Attendees can join the ChristianaCare session on Tuesday, March 10, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PDT, at the Venetian, Level 5, Palazzo M.

In HIMSS26 Education Session #218 A Rural Health System's Leapfrog Improvement Using Smarter Medication Guidance, Julie Demaree, vice president, chief technology and digital innovation officer at St. Mary's Healthcare, will share how the independent rural health system worked to maintain community trust in care quality and safety without the infrastructure of a large health system.

Demaree will be joined by Josh Baker, director of pharmacy, and Michael LeBlanc, clinical pharmacy manager, who will describe how the organization used analytics and clinical decision support optimization facilitated by FDB AlertSpace® to improve computerized physician order entry (CPOE) performance and streamline medication alerts.

The session traces St. Mary's journey to surpassing the average Leapfrog test score for safe medication ordering, achieving a CPOE rate of more than 95%, and significantly reducing alert overrides while preserving clinician confidence and satisfaction. Attendees will gain insight into governance models and replicable strategies for improving medication safety and workflow efficiency in resource-constrained environments.

The St. Mary's Healthcare session will take place on Thursday, March 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDT, at the Venetian, Level 3, San Polo 3404.

FDB is leading discussions with healthcare organizations at HIMSS26 about how advanced medication intelligence, built on decades of trusted drug knowledge and delivered in patient-specific clinical context, can reduce unnecessary complexity, freeing clinicians to focus fully on patient care.

"When health systems share how they're applying trusted medication intelligence to improve understanding, streamline workflows, and strengthen decision-making, they demonstrate what's possible when the right knowledge is embedded thoughtfully into care," said Virginia Halsey, senior vice president of strategy and product management at FDB. "We're honored to spotlight their leadership and real-world impact at HIMSS26."

