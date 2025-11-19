Health Union Recognized for Unmatched Excellence in HCP and Patient Engagement, Earning 19 Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leading digital health company for online community-based activation and data, today announced it has been honored with 19 industry awards for its high-quality, authentic health content, digital resources, and patient-first community platforms. For 2025, the company was recognized with 16 Digital Health Awards and 3 National Health Information Awards, including two highly coveted Gold distinctions.

The awards recognize the nation's best digital health resources developed for consumers and health professionals, celebrating Health Union's continued commitment to empowering people living with chronic conditions.

"These awards are a direct reflection of our teams' dedication to the core of our mission: elevating the patient voice and providing authentic, trustworthy resources when they are needed most," said Health Union President, Lauren Lawhon. "Earning a total of 19 awards across two of the industry's most respected programs is an incredible achievement that validates the power of our community-driven approach, particularly our commitment to creating genuinely helpful content and innovative, interactive experiences that drive improved outcomes for patients, HCPs, and our partners."

Comprehensive Recognition for Excellence

This recognition underscores the breadth and depth of Health Union's content portfolio across multiple therapeutic areas and digital formats. The top honors include:

Gold Digital Health Award: Physician/Clinical Portal for HCP Connect: Myasthenia Gravis at myasthenia-gravis.com/hcp-connect

for at Gold Digital Health Award: Chronic Disease Portal for Coping with Anger and Agitation in Alzheimer's at alzheimersdisease.net/anger-and-agitation-in-alzheimers

The remaining 17 awards, which include Silver, Bronze, and Merit distinctions, recognized achievements across a variety of categories and communities:

The Digital Health Awards program, organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), is one of the largest and most well-regarded awards programs of its kind. The HIRC also organizes the National Health Information Awards, celebrating the nation's best in consumer health information.

About Health Union

Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 50 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of digital health leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic media, influencer marketing, market research, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

