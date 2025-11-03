Health Union Expands Custom Insights Solutions for Patients and Providers

Health Union's enhanced research suite expands its core patient and caregiver offerings to fully incorporate HCP insights, optimize its unique access to proprietary data, and leverage its therapeutic expertise to deliver clear, strategic insights for healthcare and pharmaceutical partners.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, a leading digital health company, today announced the strategic expansion of its market research and insights solutions. Building on the company's more than 10 years of experience delivering industry-leading custom research solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations, this announcement is anchored by a comprehensive, refreshed product suite, designed to provide partners with unparalleled depth of understanding into both patient and now—new for 2026—healthcare professional (HCP) experiences.

"Our unique advantage lies in the deep, authentic, and continuous understanding we have of the patient and HCP experience," said Richard Vitali, Senior Vice President of Insights at Health Union. "Our innovative methods capture the emotional landscape and lived realities that traditional research often misses. We take that complexity and distill it into clear, visually compelling deliverables that empower our clients to make confident, strategic decisions."

The suite is newly enhanced to incorporate high-value patient, caregiver, and HCP voices in unique ways. By leveraging proprietary data from Health Union's online community platforms and recently acquired HCP database, diverse methodologies, and specialized therapeutic area expertise, these solutions provide timely, actionable insights to drive strategic business decisions across the biopharmaceutical product lifecycle.

Building on its foundation of real-world interactions across 50+ condition-specific platforms, Health Union's elevated insights suite eliminates the need for lengthy onboarding and translates complex behavioral data into clear, concise, and highly strategic recommendations.

Health Union Insights' research solutions enable clients to map the full journey, capture real-time voices, or optimize market communications for HCPs, patients, and caregivers. The new suite of offerings includes:

Foundational and Deep Dive Research

TrueNorth: Patient Journey Mapping: Goes deeper than ever before into the patient and provider experience, using blended methodologies to capture the intricate realities, from the first symptom through ongoing treatment, including the critical emotional landscape.





: Goes deeper than ever before into the patient and provider experience, using blended methodologies to capture the intricate realities, from the first symptom through ongoing treatment, including the critical emotional landscape. TrueNorth Evolution: Patient Journey Refresh: Provides a vital refresh and timely update for clients who have previously completed patient journey research, ensuring strategies remain sharp, relevant, and adapted to emerging patient trends and needs.

Real-Time and Ongoing Engagement

PiVOT: Patient/Provider Voices on Tap (MROC): Unlocks continuous, real-time insights by tapping into online communities of carefully selected patients or HCPs and engaging them over time in dynamic activities, creating a direct line to the evolving voice of the target audience.





: Unlocks continuous, real-time insights by tapping into online communities of carefully selected patients or HCPs and engaging them over time in dynamic activities, creating a direct line to the evolving voice of the target audience. VoiceCollective: Patient Advisory Board: Gains invaluable, real-world patient perspectives via a dynamic forum designed for in-depth discussion and co-creation, enabling clients to gather nuanced feedback, validate assumptions, and uncover unmet needs.

Optimization and Tracking

CommunicationsLab: Message and Concept Testing: Refines disease education and brand communications—from messaging strategy to creative execution—by applying tailored methods, health literacy, adult learning principles, and social science frameworks for maximum impact.





MarketMomentum: Awareness, Trial, and Usage: Monitors and understands evolving patient and provider attitudes, brand perceptions, and market dynamics over time with ATU surveys, transforming tracking data into powerful insights for sustained brand growth.





: Monitors and understands evolving patient and provider attitudes, brand perceptions, and market dynamics over time with ATU surveys, transforming tracking data into powerful insights for sustained brand growth. InsightSprint: Pulse Survey: Addresses key business questions with speed and precision, utilizing Health Union's proprietary platforms and in-house team to deliver rapid insights on condensed timelines, transforming quick feedback into strategic advantages.

Health Union's commitment to providing therapeutically deep, high-quality, and agile research ensures that brands are equipped to build truly patient- and provider-centric initiatives that drive meaningful market impact.

"The power of this expanded suite of insights solutions is its efficiency and flexibility—our research teams are experts in these therapeutic areas and fluent in both traditional and technology-enabled research methods," added Lauren Lawhon, President of Health Union. "By customizing these solutions to our client's unique needs, we uncover deeper truths to bridge the gap between insights and strategy that solves your business challenges."

About Health Union

Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 53 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of community leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic media, influencer marketing, market research, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

