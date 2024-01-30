Health, Wellness, Fitness, and Nutrition Brands Gain Instant GLP-1 Market Entry with CareValidate's CareGLP Obesity Telehealth Marketplace

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareValidate, a trailblazing leader in health and safety solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new program, CareGLP . This initiative is set to transform the landscape of weight loss healthcare by providing businesses with unprecedented access to GLP-1 therapies, including semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic®) and tirzepatide (the active ingredient in Wegovy®). CareGLP integrates CareValidate's cutting-edge and compliant case management platform with a network of trusted suppliers and providers, making it easy and efficient to offer GLP-1 medications to your user base.

JP Morgan forecasts that around 15 million obese patients will be on GLP-1s by the end of the decade and GLP-1 users in the U.S. may be at 30 million by 2030 — or around 9% of the population.

Unlock new revenue streams with CareValidate's GLP-1 platform CareGLP. The first EHR specific to obesity telehealth.

Harnessing the capabilities of the purpose-built CareGLP obesity telehealth marketplace, health, wellness, fitness, and nutrition companies can now merge GLP-1s into their offerings, enter this rapidly-expanding market, and unlock new revenue streams.

CareGLP equips brands with a comprehensive SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA-certified platform that seamlessly integrates every aspect of obesity care, from initial diagnosis to ongoing support and medical treatment. This offering empowers your brand to extend its services and cater to a broader range of health and wellness needs.

Key CareGLP Features Includes:

White-Labeled Telehealth Integration: Partnering brands can seamlessly integrate high-quality telehealth services into their offerings, enabling convenient virtual consultations with healthcare providers specialized in obesity care. This eliminates the need for in-person visits and enhances customer accessibility to healthcare services.

Diagnostics and Assessment Tools: CareValidate's platform provides state-of-the-art diagnostics and assessment tools tailored to obesity-related health issues. This ensures accurate and timely diagnosis, enabling partnering brands to support the personalized treatment plans with their offerings.

Medication Management: Partnering brands can leverage CareValidate's nationwide network of pharmacy partners to streamline the delivery of obesity-related medications to customers. This enhances medication adherence and contributes to overall patient well-being.

Access to Specialized Providers: The CareGLP provider marketplace offers access to an extensive network of healthcare providers specialized in obesity care, enabling partnering brands to connect their customers with top-notch medical professionals in the field.

One of the most significant advantages of CareValidate's obesity telehealth solution is its inclusivity. It allows partnering brands to offer these services to their customers, regardless of their insurance status, making high-quality obesity care more affordable and accessible to individuals.

Dr. Jiten Chhabra, Chief Medical Officer at CareValidate, commented on the launch, saying, "Our innovative obesity telehealth solution represents a significant leap towards meeting individuals where they are in their chronic disease management journey. By combining the power of our case management platform with a network of trusted providers and pharmacy partners, we are proud to be empowering businesses to successfully run their own weight loss programs."

The CareGLP program is now available for businesses looking to offer GLP-1s for the first time, or to elevate their existing services. For more information or to get started, please visit https://www.carevalidate.com/careglp.

About CareValidate:

CareValidate is a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and collaborative partnerships, CareValidate continues to shape the future of healthcare.

