Health4Heroes Invites Competitors, Sponsors and Vendors to Register for 3rd Annual "Guardian Games & Expo"

Health4Heroes

08 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Colorado non-profit "Health4Heroes" will host their 3rd Annual Military and First Responder-inspired Guardian Games & Expo. This team competition and vendor expo is open to the public, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Future Legends Sports Complex from 9am-3pm. "Future Legends is honored to bring Guardian Games to 4Rivers Stadium. Nick and his team at Health4Heroes have built an extraordinary event that honors the service and grit of our heroes and celebrates a Military and First Responder community that we proudly support. We look forward to experiencing this event live in Windsor this May." Cassie Jahn, Director of Events, Future Legends.

The Guardian Games & Expo is a health promotion event designed to engage the community in healthy competition, activities, games and social interaction while showcasing support for our local heroes: Military service and Veterans, Firefighters, Law Enforcement, Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). The Guardian Games Fitness Competition will host same-sex, teams of two, who will compete in one of two divisions: Open or Elite. Teams will compete in three qualifying events to earn their way into the championship event. "Athletes should expect to be pushed to their limit and tested in every capacity, and they should come prepared ready to work as a team," says Guardian Games Fitness Director, Clayton Foster.

This is a great opportunity for the health and wellness industry, Veteran and First Responder service and support agencies, as well as all other freedom-loving businesses in Northern Colorado to market their products and services while showing their support. "Spectators will enjoy Military & First Responder static vehicle displays and vendors at the expo, while athletes test their grit competing on the big screen," says Health4Heroes Director of Marketing & Communications, Aimee Trainor.

Registration is now open for all interested competitors, sponsors, vendors, and spectators.

Please visit our website for more information at Health4Heroes.org/GuardianGames

Press Contact:

Nicholas Dunagan

President and CEO, Health4Heroes

E: [email protected]

O: (970) 661-3553

SOURCE Health4Heroes

