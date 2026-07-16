Healthcare AI Leader Parminder Bhatia Joins Helio Genomics Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Genomics, Inc., a commercial-stage AI-powered precision liver diagnostics company focused on improving outcomes for at-risk patients through early cancer detection, disease surveillance, and biomarker-driven precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Parminder (Parry) Bhatia, Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Edwards Lifesciences, to its Board of Directors.

Parminder (Parry), Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Edwards Lifesciences, brings deep expertise in responsible AI deployment across regulated healthcare environments. Formerly the Chief AI Officer at GE HealthCare, he helped accelerate the company's broader AI strategy across medical devices and software products in imaging and ultrasound, working across the organization to help advance AI-enabled product development and adoption. Parry also contributed to GE HealthCare's enterprise Responsible AI efforts, in partnership with established governance and functional leaders. Prior to GE HealthCare, Parry held AI and machine learning science roles at Amazon, including work related to healthcare AI and generative AI initiatives. He has also held AI and machine learning roles at Microsoft and Georgia Tech.

A multiple award-winning innovator recognized by Modern Healthcare 40 Under 40, CDO Magazine, and Constellation Research, Parry holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology and a master's degree in computational science and engineering with a focus on machine learning from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"Parminder's leadership in healthcare AI and responsible innovation will be invaluable as Helio scales its platform to detect cancer earlier and improve outcomes for patients worldwide," said Dr. Bharat Tewarie, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Genomics. "His strategic perspective will strengthen our governance and support sustained, long-term value creation."

"HelioLiver is a strong example of how AI powered multiomics and liquid biopsy can advance early cancer detection, starting with hepatocellular carcinoma, where earlier insight can meaningfully affect patient outcomes," said Bhatia. "I am honored to join Helio Genomics' Board of Directors at such an important stage in the company's journey. I am also excited by the broader opportunity to connect multimodal biological and clinical signals through advanced machine learning and foundation models, helping scale Helio's platform across detection, monitoring, treatment response, and precision medicine. I look forward to supporting Bharat and the Helio team as they translate complex biological data into actionable insights for clinicians and patients."

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a commercial-stage, AI-powered TechBio company revolutionizing diagnostics for early cancer detection and minimal residual disease monitoring. Its advanced multi-analyte blood-based platform harnesses machine learning and deep learning to detect cancer biomarkers, enabling clinicians and patients to respond decisively against cancer.

For more information, visit www.heliogenomics.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Fox, (360) 509-9527, [email protected]

SOURCE Helio Genomics