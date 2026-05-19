Helio Genomics Announces Strategic Commercial Partnership with Syneos Health® to Accelerate Nationwide Adoption of HelioLiver™, A Breakthrough AI-Powered Blood Test for Early Liver Cancer Detection

Syneos Health's proven commercialization expertise to engage healthcare providers and expand access to HelioLiver™ for high-risk patients in the United States

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Genomics, a leading AI-powered TechBio company focused on revolutionizing early cancer detection, today announced a strategic commercial partnership with Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The collaboration is designed to harness Syneos Health's extensive commercialization expertise, national field deployment capabilities, and proven ability to engage healthcare providers (HCPs) to drive awareness and adoption of HelioLiver™, Helio Genomics' groundbreaking blood-based test for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer.

HelioLiver™ is uniquely designed to fit seamlessly into routine liver cancer surveillance with a simple blood draw. By integrating cell-free DNA methylation patterns, protein biomarkers, and patient demographics using proprietary AI algorithms, HelioLiver™ provides an additional source of risk and disease signal at an early stage - even when ultrasound findings are inconclusive.

"Partnering with Syneos Health represents a major leap forward in our commercialization strategy and de-risks the path to broad market adoption of HelioLiver™," said Dr. Bharat Tewarie, CEO of Helio Genomics. "Syneos Health's decades of experience successfully building and executing commercial programs will accelerate HCP engagement across the country. Together, we will expand access to this innovative test, empowering clinicians to detect liver cancer earlier and deliver better outcomes for patients who need it most."

The HelioLiver™ test addresses critical gaps in current screening methods, offering superior sensitivity to ultrasound for early-stage detection in high-risk individuals, such as patients with cirrhosis or hepatitis B. Current AASLD guidelines recommend routine testing for these patients every six months, but traditional methods often miss early disease. HelioLiver is reimbursed by Medicare at $662 per test (CPT 0333U).

Syneos Health will deploy targeted field engagement, deliver tailored educational initiatives and execute integrated promotional strategies to support HelioLiver™ reaching hepatologists, gastroenterologists, and other providers managing high-risk populations nationwide. This will be underpinned by the predictive and adaptive analytics capabilities of Syneos Health's AI-powered™ Kinetic platform, designed to connect, harmonize and streamline end-to-end commercial solutions.

The strategic partnership builds upon Helio Genomics' recent momentum, including its strategic partnership with Quest Diagnostics, which provides access to over 7,700 patient service centers and more than 900 EHR systems nationwide.

"We are proud to partner with Helio Genomics to advance their breakthrough approach to detecting liver cancer at its most treatable stages," said Paul Mignon, President & Global Head, Deployment Solutions, Syneos Health. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping innovators translate scientific advances into commercial success while expanding patient access to life-changing solutions."

Liver cancer is emerging as a silent epidemic in the U.S., often going undetected until advanced stages due to the absence of early symptoms. It ranks among the fastest-rising causes of cancer-related deaths, with incidence rates tripling and mortality doubling since 1980 4. When identified early, the five-year survival rate soars to 70 percent 5. Eighty to ninety percent of eligible adults skip recommended ultrasounds due to inconvenience, access issues, or other barriers 1,6. HelioLiver™ overcomes these challenges with its blood-based approach, facilitating early detection when curative treatments are most effective. The test is now commercially available nationwide from Helio Genomics.

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a commercial-stage, AI-driven TechBio company revolutionizing diagnostics for early cancer detection and minimal residual disease monitoring. Its advanced multi-analyte blood-based platform harnesses machine learning and deep learning to detect cancer biomarkers, enabling clinicians and patients to respond decisively against cancer.

For more information about Helio Genomics and HelioLiver™, visit www.heliogenomics.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Fox, [email protected], (360) 509-9527

About HelioLiver™

HelioLiver™ is a blood-based test for early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer. It combines cell-free DNA methylation patterns, protein biomarkers, and patient demographics using a proprietary AI algorithm. In the CLiMB trial – the world's first prospective, blinded, multicenter U.S. study for HCC screening, enrolling nearly 1968 patients across approximately 50 major clinical sites – HelioLiver demonstrated 4x greater sensitivity for Stage I liver cancer compared to ultrasound, surpassing all FDA-specified endpoints. 2,3 This simple blood draw addresses screening barriers, boosting early detection rates, and improving outcomes for Individuals with risk factors for liver cancer, including liver cirrhosis (from Hepatitis B/C, alcohol use, obesity, or MASLD). Clinically validated in multicenter studies involving thousands of patients, Helio Genomics is expanding its commercial footprint to combat this pressing health challenge.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, commercial and real world insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share diverse insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health is powered by an authentic, inclusive and high-performance culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Learn more about how our expert team members can help accelerate your success. Visit syneoshealth.com.

SOURCE Helio Genomics