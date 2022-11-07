HEALTHCARE AND TECH LEADERS COME TOGETHER TO ARCHITECT A BETTER PATIENT PORTRAIT AT THE 2022 HIT CONFERENCE

KEYNOTES BY BRITTANY BOWE (SPEED SKATER, 3-TIME OLYMPIAN) AND RICH SAUNDERS (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER, STATE OF UTAH)

SPEAKERS FROM NATIONAL AND LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS: OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL COORDINATOR FOR HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (ONC); UNIVERSITY OF UTAH; SALT LAKE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT; BYU; 4MEDICA PRESIDENT GREGG CHURCH, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, AND OTHERS

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UHIN , leaders in healthcare interoperability, will host the 2022 HIT (Health Information Technology) conference on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown. The conference will convene professionals across healthcare and information technology to "Architect a Better Patient Portrait."

This UHIN-hosted event brings together the healthcare industry to network, collaborate, innovate, and learn. This year's event will focus on the state of patient data sharing and architecture, and how that affects care delivery and outcomes. Every patient deserves a full, dynamic portrait of their care story. We believe in our power to create a more vibrant and complete picture together.

WHAT : One-day conference bringing together healthcare professionals and tech leaders to network, collaborate, innovate and learn.

Conference LINK: https://uhin.org/2022-hit-conference/

WHEN :

Thursday, Nov. 10

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. MT

WHERE :

Salt Lake Marriott Downtown 75 S W Temple Street

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

WHO :

Conference hosted by UHIN (non-profit with the vision to create a more connected healthcare system)

Attendees from health systems, health plans, and providers: CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, Chief Medical Officers, VPs, directors, doctors, nurses, administrators, office managers, billers, and educators.

Speakers from national organizations, such as the State of Utah , Office of the National Coordinator (ONC), University of Utah Health, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Noridian Healthcare Solutions, BYU, AUCH, Comagine, SLCo Health Department, Neovest (a JPMorgan Chase subsidiary), Department of Government Operations at the State of Utah , 4medica Inc., and UHIN.

Welcome keynote: Rich Saunders , Chief Innovation Officer, State of Utah

Closing session: Brittany Bowe, speed skater, Three-time Olympian and Two-time Olympic medal winner

TICKETS :

$70 general admission tickets include access to all tracks and sessions, the exhibitor hall, lunch, and free parking.

$99 virtual tickets for the Provider Education track only. Participants can live stream sessions in the Provider Education track from anywhere in the U.S.

virtual tickets for the Provider Education track only. Participants can live stream sessions in the Provider Education track from anywhere in the U.S. General admission and virtual tickets LINK: https://2022HITConference.eventbrite.com

Free tickets for students and nonprofits. To register, contact Scott Hazleton , Marketing Director, [email protected]

Keynotes:

Rich Saunders will open the conference with a welcome keynote address. Mr. Saunders is Utah's first chief innovation officer and is charged to help lead the Cox-Henderson administration's commitment to aggressively upgrade state government efficiencies, innovations, and responsiveness to Utah residents, including a world-class customer experience initiative, and organizing the One Utah Health Collaborative nonprofit.

Brittany Bowe will deliver the closing keynote address. Bowe is a speed skater, three-time Olympian, two-time Olympic medalist, and 1,000-meter world record holder. She suffered a concussion while training for the 2018 Olympics and was diagnosed with POTS, which means the body does not control blood pressure or heart rate after you stand up. She overcame the setback and through an aggressive rehab program returned to the Olympics. She led the way for Team USA as the flag bearer for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing . She is well known for giving up her spot in the 500m at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games for Teammate Erin Jackson – recognized as one of the most selfless acts in Olympic history.

Tracks and Sessions:

The 2022 HIT Conference will be composed of four (4) tracks focused around four key themes: Interoperability, Data and Care Delivery, Provider Education, and the Healthcare Landscape.

1. Interoperability track sessions and speakers - Focus on data and new developments in driving interoperability between health

systems, health plans and providers on a regional and national scale.

"Why Are We Still Challenged by Identity Matching and Data Quality?"

Gregg Church , President, 4medica, Inc.

, President, 4medica, Inc. "Using Analytics to Improve Personal and Population Health"

Mary-Sara Jones , Sr. Business Development Executive, Health & Human Services at Amazon Web Services (AWS)

, Sr. Business Development Executive, Health & Human Services at Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Natasha Nicolai - AWS WWPS SLG Leader, Health and Human Services Analytics at Amazon Web Services (AWS)

- AWS WWPS SLG Leader, Health and Human Services Analytics at Amazon Web Services (AWS) "Setting Utah's Standards: You Hold the Power"

Boyd Kreeck , Business Analyst, UHIN

, Business Analyst, UHIN "The Present and Future of HIEs"

Michelle Suitor , Director of the Clinical Health Information Exchange, UHIN

, Director of the Clinical Health Information Exchange, UHIN "Coordinating and Aligning Health IT: An Update on Nationwide Health IT and Interoperability Goals"

Micky Tripathi, Ph.D., M.P.P., National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

2. Data and Care Delivery track sessions and speakers - Focus on how to gather, analyze, and leverage data in order to implement new practices that drive improved health outcomes for patients.

"Partnerships to Increase HPV Vaccine Rates for Utah's Community Health Centers"

Shlisa Hughes , Immunizations Integrated Care Coordinator, AUCH

, Immunizations Integrated Care Coordinator, AUCH "Health Equity: Stop Talking, Start Doing"

Kassy Keen, MPH , Health Equity Bureau Manager, Salt Lake County Health Department

, Health Equity Bureau Manager, Salt Lake County Health Department "A Novel Outpatient Complex Care Model – Using Claims Data for Risk Stratification and Evaluation"

Dr. Peter Weir , Executive Medical Director of Population Health, University of Utah Health

, Executive Medical Director of Population Health, Health Data Analysis

Sara Hallvik , VP of Data Solutions, Comagine Health

3. Provider Education track sessions and speakers - Tailored for providers, office managers, admins, billers, and coders.

"Motivating for Performance: How Leaders Can Help Teams Find Their Drive"

Blake Bishop , Vice President of Data Services at Neovest, a JPMorgan Chase subsidiary

, Vice President of Data Services at Neovest, a JPMorgan Chase subsidiary "Life of a Claim: Creation, Rejection, Elation"

Joy Cone , Application Support Analyst, UHIN

, Application Support Analyst, UHIN "Medicare Hot Topics"

Lori Weber , Provider Relations Specialist, Noridian Healthcare Solutions

, Provider Relations Specialist, Noridian Healthcare Solutions Payer Panel

Q & A session for providers to speak directly with representatives from SelectHealth, University of Utah Health Plan, Health Choice Utah, Regence, EMI, PEHP, and DMBA

MYUHIN Claims

Greg Lobato , Group Product Manager, UHIN

4. Healthcare Landscape track sessions and speakers - Focus on healthcare, technology and leadership topics on national and regional levels.

"Intro and Overview of the One Utah Health Collaborative"

James Wissler , Executive Director, One Utah Health Collaborative

, Executive Director, One Utah Health Collaborative "The Challenge is HOW not Why: Integrating the Social Determinants of Health in Healthcare"

Dr. Len Novilla , Associate Professor, BYU

, Associate Professor, BYU "Decentralized Identity and Verifiable Credentials in Health Care"

George McEwan , Chief Strategy Officer, Department of Government Operations at the State of Utah

, Chief Strategy Officer, Department of Government Operations at the "Beating Hypertension, the Silent Killer"

Nickee Andjelic , MS, CHES, Maternal and Infant Health Program Manager, Utah Department of Health and Human Services

, MS, CHES, Maternal and Infant Health Program Manager, Utah Department of Health and Human Services

Dr. Richard Ferguson , Chief Medical Officer, Health Choice Utah

, Chief Medical Officer, Health Choice Utah

Rachel Vasquez , Quality Program Manager, Health Choice Utah

, Quality Program Manager, Health Choice Utah Cybersecurity - Keith Roberts , Information Security Analyst, UHIN

About UHIN

UHIN is a nonprofit coalition of healthcare providers, payers, state government and other stakeholders that have come together to reduce healthcare costs and improve quality and access for the community by enabling providers, payers and patients to exchange information electronically. UHIN focuses on creating electronic exchange solutions that work for the entire healthcare community, from single-provider practices to large integrated healthcare systems. For more information, visit www.uhin.org .

Scott Hazleton

Marketing Director

877.693.3071

[email protected]

UHIN

1226 East 6600 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84121

