Healthcare Blockchain Leader HSBlox Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Distributed Ledger Platform

The SOC 2 Type II attestation is based on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Principles and Criteria and is recognized as the authoritative standard by which an organization's controls can be evaluated across different trust principles. It provides a thorough review of how HSBlox's internal controls affect the security and availability of the systems it uses to process customer data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. The controls were examined using a comprehensive and rigorous process during a six-month period and covered HSBlox's Distributed Ledger Platform and the Applications built on it.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces HSBlox's ongoing commitment to the security, availability, privacy and confidentiality of the HSBlox SETU platform and its applications," says Rahul Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at HSBlox. "There is no higher priority for HSBlox than protecting our customers' data, and we are pleased that this certification illustrates our unwavering commitment to following industry best practices around data security."

HSBlox brings patient-centric solutions to the healthcare ecosystem, combining machine learning and blockchain (distributed ledger technology) to address the healthcare industry's demand for secure, real-time information sharing and interventions. To support value-based care programs, HSBlox deploys smart contracts to automate multi-party transactions, such as bundled payments, claims management and patient referrals. The proven technology enhances the provider, payer and patient experience throughout the care continuum, driving better outcomes for each healthcare stakeholder. For more information, visit www.hsblox.com

