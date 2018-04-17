Healthcare Blockchain Leader HSBlox Adds R3 Co-Founder Todd McDonald and Dr. Luke Burchard to its Advisory Board

McDonald, co-founder and head of ecosystem development for R3, was one of the first to uncover the promise of distributed ledger technology for financial services. Prior to R3, he spent fourteen years at Standard Chartered Bank as a managing director in their financial markets group where he held positions such as global head of electronic FX trading and head of FX for the Americas.

"Blockchain technology is positioned to deliver a new level of security, transparency and efficiencies to the healthcare industry, with HSBlox leading the pack," said McDonald. "I am delighted to join the Advisory Board and help drive these much-needed improvements throughout the healthcare ecosystem while continuing our collaborative work on R3's Corda™."

Dr. Burchard has served in many capacities in healthcare and brings a proven track record in the fields of wellness, preventive medicine, medical management, and organizational growth and development. He served as president of AWAC (subsequently inVentiv Medical Management), a national consulting firm specializing in medical management, case management, disease management, wellness and claims cost containment. During his tenure at AWAC, employer clients saved hundreds of millions of dollars in medical costs through advanced claims surveillance and analysis, fraud and abuse detection, and other cost-saving techniques. Dr. Burchard continues to practice medicine at MD360®, the urgent care division of Greenville Health System in South Carolina.

"The incredible potential of leveraging both machine learning and blockchain will help achieve industry goals of increased care quality, improved population health and lower healthcare costs," said Dr. Burchard. "HSBlox's technology automates tasks for healthcare stakeholders, reducing the risk of manual data sharing and potential delays in patient care. Instead, providers and staff can focus on higher value tasks that lead to better patient care delivery. As a medical advisor for HSBlox, I will have the opportunity to be a part of this long-awaited shift in healthcare – and I couldn't be more thrilled!"

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. McDonald and Dr. Burchard to HSBlox," said CEO Rahul Sharma. "Their combined knowledge and experience in developing distributed ledger technology and leading medical organizations will assist our team with solution stakeholder feedback and go-to-market connections. Their contributions will aid HSBlox as we expand our market presence as a premier solutions provider in the value-based and population health space, applying blockchain and machine-learning approaches to industry challenges."

About R3

R3 is an enterprise software firm working with a network of over 200 banks, financial institutions, regulators, trade associations, professional services firms and technology companies to develop on Corda, its blockchain platform designed specifically for businesses. R3's global team of over 160 professionals in nine countries is supported by over 2,000 technology, financial, and legal experts drawn from its global ecosystem.

About HSBlox

HSBlox brings patient-centric solutions to the healthcare ecosystem, combining machine learning and blockchain (distributed ledger technology) to address the healthcare industry's demand for secure, real-time information sharing and interventions. To support value-based care programs, HSBlox deploys smart contracts to automate multi-party transactions, such as bundled payments, claims management and patient referrals. The proven technology enhances the provider, payer and patient experience throughout the care continuum, driving better outcomes for each healthcare stakeholder. For more information, visit www.hsblox.com

Media Contact:

Chad Van Alstin

Amendola Communications for HSBlox

480.382.4239

cvanalstin@acmarketingpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-blockchain-leader-hsblox-adds-r3-co-founder-todd-mcdonald-and-dr-luke-burchard-to-its-advisory-board-300630856.html

SOURCE HSBlox

Related Links

https://hsblox.com

