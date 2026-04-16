Healthcare Career Expo in St. Johns County Connects 160 Attendees with 40 Healthcare Employers

Inaugural event advances workforce development, economic prosperity, and community well-being

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns County, in partnership with the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, successfully hosted its inaugural Healthcare Career Expo, connecting approximately 160 attendees with 40 healthcare employers, educational institutions, and community partners to support the region's rapidly growing healthcare workforce. The Office of Public Affairs produced a video to highlight this important event.

An applicant speaks with a healthcare employer at the St. Johns County Healthcare Career Expo held on April 8, 2026, at First Coast Technical College, located in St. Augustine, Florida.

The St. Johns County Healthcare Career Expo brought together leading providers, including AdventHealth and Baptist Health, to engage directly with students, early-career professionals, and individuals considering a transition into healthcare careers. Attendees explored a wide range of in-demand roles—from clinical positions to administrative and technical careers—while learning about required education, certifications, and training pathways.

"Our County is experiencing such growth in the healthcare industry, and we know that part of meeting the workforce needs is growing our own," said Scott Maynard, Senior Vice President of Economic Development and Public Policy for the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. "This opportunity for us to include students and parents, along with job seekers, to come and talk to over 40 representative companies that are here today helps us sell the future of healthcare in St. John's County."

"We brought together educational partners, career organizations, and all of the healthcare providers within the region to talk about what opportunities are available in healthcare in St. Johns County and how people can get those jobs," said Aliyah Meyer, Business Attraction Specialist for St. Johns County Economic Development. "This is a great opportunity for students to come and learn about the healthcare industry in St. Johns County, which is one of the fastest-growing industries not only in our County, but in the entire state."

St. Johns County Economic Development provided attendees with additional resources after the expo, including:

Healthcare Career Infographic – A simple guide outlining steps to begin a healthcare career, along with helpful links to training programs, certifications, and job resources.

– A simple guide outlining steps to begin a healthcare career, along with helpful links to training programs, certifications, and job resources. Industry Overview Report – A deeper look at healthcare careers, including high-demand roles, skills, and growth trends.

The event generated strong, measurable engagement, with dozens of on-site conversations, resume exchanges, and multiple follow-up interviews scheduled between job seekers and healthcare employers. This direct connection between talent and industry highlights St. Johns County's strategic focus on healthcare workforce development, career pathways, and long-term growth of the talent pipeline.

This initiative supports the St. Johns County Strategic Plan goals of Economic Prosperity and Community Well-Being by strengthening the local workforce, supporting high-demand industries, and expanding access to stable, high-quality careers. By connecting residents with healthcare employers and educational providers, the County is helping build a resilient workforce while enhancing the quality of life for the community.

The Healthcare Career Expo also reflects the County's commitment to Organizational Excellence and Community Trust, delivering responsive, data-driven programs that align with resident needs and industry demand while fostering meaningful partnerships across the public and private sectors.

St. Johns County extends its sincere appreciation to event partners and sponsors for their continued partnership and investment in the local healthcare talent pipeline, including:

First Coast Technical College

AdventHealth

Baptist Health

Brooks Rehabilitation

Ackerman Cancer Center

RadiFi Credit Union

AT&T

Keiser University

Residents and employers can learn more about workforce development initiatives and future events by staying informed through St. Johns County's many communications platforms.

Stay informed of more St. Johns County news by subscribing to our e-newsletters, and learn how we're shaping our community's future by advancing the SJC Strategic Plan through the Office of Public Affairs.

Media Contact:

Tyler Jarnagin, Public Affairs Manager

Phone: 904-814-9214

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County