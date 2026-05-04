St. Johns County Launches InvestSJC.com to Drive Business Growth and Economic Opportunity

New website highlights workforce strength, strategic location, and recent economic development momentum

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns County has officially launched its new economic development website, InvestSJC.com, a modern, business-focused digital platform designed to attract investment, support local companies, and showcase the County's position as one of Florida's fastest-growing economies.

The new website serves as a comprehensive hub for site selectors, entrepreneurs, and expanding businesses, highlighting St. Johns County's strategic advantages, workforce strength, and quality of life.

InvestSJC.com, St. Johns County's new economic development website, is now live.

"Our new website reflects the momentum we're seeing across St. Johns County," said Christine Valliere, St. Johns County Economic Development Director. "It tells our story in a way that is clear, data-driven, and aligned with where we are headed as a community."

The newly launched site provides a streamlined, user-friendly experience with tools and insights for businesses at every stage, including:

Site selection resources with data, demographics, and available properties

with data, demographics, and available properties Target industry insights across aviation, advanced manufacturing, health sciences, and more

across aviation, advanced manufacturing, health sciences, and more Workforce and talent pipeline information supported by top-ranked schools and training programs

supported by top-ranked schools and training programs Business incentives and support programs designed to drive job creation and investment

St. Johns County's strong fundamentals are front and center, including a population of more than 334,000, a median household income exceeding $106,000, and a labor force that has grown by more than 40% over the past decade.

The launch of InvestSJC.com comes amid a series of high-impact initiatives led by the St. Johns County Economic Development Department:

These efforts reinforce the County's strategic focus on business growth, workforce development, and long-term competitiveness. They also reinforce the County's commitment to Strategic Plan priorities like Community Trust, Community Well-Being, and Economic Prosperity.

InvestSJC.com emphasizes the County's unique advantages:

Strategic location along the I-95 corridor with access to ports, rail, and global markets

along the I-95 corridor with access to ports, rail, and global markets Highly educated workforce , with nearly half of residents holding a bachelor's degree or higher

, with nearly half of residents holding a bachelor's degree or higher Diverse and growing industries , from aerospace and manufacturing to life sciences and tourism

, from aerospace and manufacturing to life sciences and tourism Exceptional quality of life, consistently ranked among the best places to live in Florida

Together, these factors position St. Johns County as a premier destination for businesses seeking growth, innovation, and long-term success.

Stay informed of more St. Johns County news by subscribing to our e-newsletters, and learn how we're shaping our community's future by advancing the SJC Strategic Plan through the Office of Public Affairs.

Media Contact:

Tyler Jarnagin, Public Affairs Manager

Phone: 904-814-9214

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County