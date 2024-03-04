Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Poised for Significant Growth, Set to Surpass $110 Billion by 2030 with Advancements in Asia-Pacific Region

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Business Model, Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare cloud computing market is projected to reach $110.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.8s% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Report Insights

Market Drivers: The escalation of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized medicines and growing integration of analytics and IoT in the healthcare arena.

Detailed Market Segmentation



The study distinctly categorizes the healthcare cloud computing market into solutions and services. It also delves into various service models, such as software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service, as well as deployment modes including public, private, and hybrid clouds. Additionally, it examines the end-user segment, identifying healthcare providers and healthcare payers as the primary market components.

In terms of offering, the solutions segment, encompassing clinical and non-clinical information systems along with healthcare operation management solutions, captures the largest market share in 2023. Services, particularly professional and managed services, are expected to witness the highest growth rate due to their critical role in healthcare cloud computing implementation and optimization.

Regional Analysis and High-Growth Sectors



The report delineates the market across various geographical regions. In 2023, North America emerges as the dominant force in the global healthcare cloud computing market, favored by the region's rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology and the presence of leading market players. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR over the predicted period. This surge is driven by increasing healthcare cloud computing solutions, government initiatives, and a burgeoning telemedicine sector.

Key Market Developments



Developments within the healthcare cloud computing market are constantly monitored, with a particular focus on the emergent trends and strategies employed by key industry players to maintain their market presence and expand their reach.

In Conclusion, the global healthcare cloud computing market report is a critical resource for stakeholders, offering a comprehensive view of market dynamics. It addresses various segments and subsegments, providing a granular analysis essential for strategic decision-making. This report stands as an authoritative source for understanding the future landscape of healthcare cloud computing across the globe.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of offering, service model, deployment mode, and end user?

What is the historical market size for the global healthcare cloud computing market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global healthcare cloud computing market?

Who are the major players in the global healthcare cloud computing market, and what are their market shares?

What is the competitive landscape like?

What are the recent developments in the global healthcare cloud computing market?

What are the geographic trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global healthcare cloud computing market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Insights



Factors Affecting Market Growth

Growing Need for Personalized Medicines Driving the Demand for Healthcare Cloud Computing Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Analytics and IoT in the Healthcare Sector Supporting Market Growth

Growing Data Security & Privacy Concerns Limiting the Adoption of Healthcare Cloud Computing Solutions

Increasing Demand for Healthcare Cloud Computing Solutions for Clinical Research & Drug Development Creating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Growing Use of Blockchain Technology to Manage Electronic Health Records Expected to Boost the Implementation of Healthcare Cloud Computing Solutions

Complexities in Data Migration Hampering the Adoption of Healthcare Cloud Computing Solutions

Stringent Regulatory Compliance Impacting Market Growth

Trends

Wearable Medical Devices

Telehealth and Telemedicine

Vendor Selection Criteria/Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

