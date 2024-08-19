Healthcare Community Recognized on New Forever Stamp

What: Together with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Postal Service will pay tribute to the healthcare community with a new commemorative Forever stamp.





The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #ThankYouHealthcareStamp.



Who: Louis DeJoy, postmaster general and chief executive officer of the U.S. Postal Service





Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services



When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 2:30 p.m. EDT



Where: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Hubert H. Humphrey Building

200 Independence Ave. SW

Washington, DC 20201



RSVP: Attendees must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 30, at usps.com/thankyouhealthcarecommunitystamp.



Background: The healthcare community encompasses physicians, surgeons, dentists, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, lab technicians, orderlies, home health aides, hospital custodians and emergency medical workers, among others. It also includes public health professionals such as epidemiologists, microbiologists and data analysts. USPS will recognize the healthcare community, as these individuals dedicate their lives to protect our health, safety and well-being, often at great personal risk.





The stamp artwork consists of health-related icons spelling out the stacked words "thank you" against a pristine white background. Running across the lower right edge of the stamp are the words "Healthcare" in gray and "Community" in surgical green.





Bryan Duefrene was the art director and stamp designer.





The Thank You Healthcare Community stamp will be issued in panes of 20. As a Forever stamp, it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1‑ounce price.

