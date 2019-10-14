Healthcare Cyber Security Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Cyber Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Cyber Security market accounted for $6.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $36.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for cloud services, and rising cases of healthcare cyber-attacks are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, shortage of trained professionals is hindering the market growth.
Cybersecurity, also known as information technology security or computer security is a body of technologies, processes, and practices intended to protect networks, computers, programs, and data from unauthorized access and damage or attack.
Amongst Type of Threat, Ransomware segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, as It is highly preferred by hackers as it encrypts valuable data and provides access to unauthorized users.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow due to rising awareness regarding availability of technologically advanced anti-virus software.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Security Measures
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Application security
5.3 Network security
5.4 Other Security Measures
6 Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Deployment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cloud-based
6.3 On-premises
7 Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Type of Threat
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service [DDos]
7.3 Malware & Spyware
7.4 Phishing and Spear-phishing
7.5 Ransomware
7.6 Other Type of Threats
8 Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Cisco Systems Inc
10.2 FireEye Inc
10.3 IBM Corporation
10.4 Kaspersky Lab
10.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation
10.6 MacAfee Inc
10.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation
10.8 Palo Alto Networks Inc
10.9 Sensato
10.10 Symantec Corporation
10.11 Medigate
10.12 Trend Micro Incorporated
10.13 Fortified Health Security
10.14 Imperva
