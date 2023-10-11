Healthcare Education Solutions Market size to grow by USD 5.30 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., B.Braun SE and Becton Dickinson and Co., and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Education Solutions Market is projected to grow by USD 5.30 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91%, during the forecast period. The healthcare education solutions market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer healthcare education solutions market are 3M Co., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Sectra AB, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023-2027

Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.: The company offers healthcare education solutions such as in person and online training and education, and virtual reality education, which includes Persona revision knee, Anterior hip with avenir complete hip system, and Rosa knee system modules.

For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report now

Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis:

North America is anticipated to account for a significant 32% share in the global market growth during the forecast period. The healthcare education solutions market in North America is mainly driven by the presence of advanced and mature healthcare industries, especially in developed countries like the US and Canada. Factors such as high provider penetration and the presence of a large number of patients requiring well-trained professionals are driving the market. rephrase this a bit

Download free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training

Need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training Key Trend - Growing popularity of CME programs

- Growing popularity of CME programs Major Challenges - The lack of stringent standards to validate the content quality and uniformity of online courses

Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

Delivery

Classroom-based

E-learning

End-user

Physician

Non-physician

Region

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Technavio Research experts has provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

Related Reports:

US - Patient Engagement Solutions Market: The US - patient engagement solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,564.18 million at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2022 and 2027.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market: The appointment scheduling software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 205.88 million.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Delivery Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio