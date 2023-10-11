Healthcare Education Solutions Market size to grow by USD 5.30 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., B.Braun SE and Becton Dickinson and Co., and many more

11 Oct, 2023, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Education Solutions Market is projected to grow by USD 5.30 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91%, during the forecast period. The healthcare education solutions market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer healthcare education solutions market are 3M Co., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Sectra AB, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying
Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.: The company offers healthcare education solutions such as in person and online training and education, and virtual reality education, which includes Persona revision knee, Anterior hip with avenir complete hip system, and Rosa knee system modules.
Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis:
North America is anticipated to account for a significant 32% share in the global market growth during the forecast period. The healthcare education solutions market in North America is mainly driven by the presence of advanced and mature healthcare industries, especially in developed countries like the US and Canada. Factors such as high provider penetration and the presence of a large number of patients requiring well-trained professionals are driving the market.
Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics
- Impactful driver- Need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training
- Key Trend - Growing popularity of CME programs
- Major Challenges - The lack of stringent standards to validate the content quality and uniformity of online courses
Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation
Delivery
- Classroom-based
- E-learning
End-user
- Physician
- Non-physician
Region
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
|
Healthcare Education Solutions Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.73
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK
TOC:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Historic Market Size
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Delivery
- Market Segmentation by End-User
- Market Segmentation by Geography
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
