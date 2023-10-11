Healthcare Education Solutions Market size to grow by USD 5.30 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., B.Braun SE and Becton Dickinson and Co., and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Education Solutions Market is projected to grow by USD 5.30 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91%, during the forecast period. The healthcare education solutions market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer healthcare education solutions market are 3M Co., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Sectra AB, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023-2027

Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.: The company offers healthcare education solutions such as in person and online training and education, and virtual reality education, which includes Persona revision knee, Anterior hip with avenir complete hip system, and Rosa knee system modules.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis:

North America is anticipated to account for a significant 32% share in the global market growth during the forecast period. The healthcare education solutions market in North America is mainly driven by the presence of advanced and mature healthcare industries, especially in developed countries like the US and Canada. Factors such as high provider penetration and the presence of a large number of patients requiring well-trained professionals are driving the market. rephrase this a bit

Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

  • Impactful driver- Need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training
  • Key Trend - Growing popularity of CME programs
  • Major Challenges - The lack of stringent standards to validate the content quality and uniformity of online courses

 Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

Delivery

  • Classroom-based
  • E-learning

End-user

  • Physician
  • Non-physician

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Delivery
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  12. Vendor Landscape
  13. Vendor Analysis
  14. Appendix

