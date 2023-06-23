Healthcare Fabrics Global Market is Projected to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2030: Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Effective Material for Wound Dressing

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Fabrics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Healthcare Fabrics estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Healthcare Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Consumers Awareness about Hygiene Products Augurs Well for the Market

Stable Infant Diaper Sales Propels Demand for Healthcare Fabrics

Number of Births Worldwide (in Thousands) for the Years 1950-2050

Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Million) for the Years 1980-2020

Declining Birth Rates Emerges as a Key Concern for Diapers Market: Crude Birth Rate for the Period 2000-2050P

Feminine Hygiene Products Offer STable Growth Opportunity

World Feminine Hygiene Products Sales in US$ Million by Region for the Years 2018 and 2024

Expanding Elderly Population Drives Adult Diapers Market, Fueling Medical Textiles Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Effective Material for Wound Dressing

With Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Fueling Need for Wound Management, Healthcare Fabrics Market Poised for Growth

Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions) by Wound Type

Innovations in Textile Materials for Wound Care

Nonwovens in Wound Dressing: Significant Benefits Fuel Usage

Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles Market

Global Nonwovens Market by Application (in %): 2020E

Medical Technical Textiles Grow in Prominence

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns: Essential Nature of Products Drives Growth in Healthcare Fabrics Market

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Growing Need to Prevent Hospital-Acquired Infections and Prevent COVID-19 Spread Spurs Demand for Medical Fabrics

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2018

Smart Fabrics: A Promising Area Driving Growth in Healthcare Fabrics Market

Global Smart Textiles Market by Application (in %) for 2020E

Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Focus on Controlling Pandemics & Epidemics Spurs Growth

Implantable Medical Textiles Find Increased Demand

Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Attention to Reusable Products

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Demand for Disposable Medical Linen

Polyurethane Gains Traction as Upholstery Fabric in Healthcare Industry

Focus on Development of Germ Resistant Hospital Bedding

Innovations Contribute to Improvement in Quality of Healthcare Fabrics

A Glance at Select Innovations

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Healthcare Fabrics

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

