Healthcare-Focused Private Equity Firm Martis Capital Closes Oversubscribed Fourth Fund at $779 Million

News provided by

Martis Capital

07 Jun, 2023, 12:28 ET

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital Management, LLC (Martis Capital), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, has closed its fourth fund, Martis Partners IV, LP (Fund IV), with $779 million in capital commitments, exceeding its target of $700 million.

Fund IV's commitments come from a diverse group of existing and new individual and institutional investors globally. With the new fund, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.1 billion in capital to date.

"We are grateful for the ongoing and enthusiastic support from our existing and new investors," said Barry Uphoff, founder and managing partner at Martis Capital.

Martis Capital invests in buyout and growth equity opportunities in middle-market companies providing innovative and cost-effective products and services within the services and outsourcing, information technology, and consumer and wellness subsectors of the North American healthcare industry.

"Our team continues to execute on our consistent strategy, and we are well positioned to deploy capital within our growth targets," said Mario Moreno, managing partner.

The firm has made three investments from Fund IV in companies specializing in clinical research trials, value-based primary care, and comprehensive dental care.

"Fund IV, our largest to date, is off to a great start. Our three initial investments are performing well, a testament to the quality of our partner companies and the research and due diligence of the Martis Capital team," said Owen Davis, managing partner.

Martis Capital is the only dedicated healthcare PE firm to receive both Grady Campbell's Top 50 PE Firms Award and Inc. Magazine's Founder-Friendly Investors Award in 2022 and 2021. The firm is also among GrowthCap's Top 25 Healthcare Investors of 2023.

About Martis Capital

Based in San Francisco and Washington, DC, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.1 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information, visit www.martiscapital.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Martis Capital

