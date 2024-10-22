Healthcare-Focused Secondaries Manager Revelation Partners Adds Kudu Investment Management as Strategic Partner

SAUSALITO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners (Revelation), a leading investment manager in the healthcare secondaries market, and Kudu Investment Management, LLC (Kudu), a provider of permanent capital solutions to independent asset and wealth managers worldwide, today announced that Kudu has made a minority investment in Revelation. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sausalito, California-based Revelation manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital and provides liquidity and growth capital to investors, companies, limited partners and general partners across the private healthcare market.

Revelation remains employee-owned and controlled, and the firm continues to be led by co-founders and managing partners Mike Boggs and Scott Halsted.

"We have seen record deal flow over the last couple of years, and Revelation is experiencing strong demand for our strategy of providing liquidity to the illiquid market of private healthcare companies," said Boggs. "We are excited to partner with Kudu, which has the capital and experience to help us continue to optimize our large opportunity set."

"Partnering with Kudu will allow Revelation to continue to grow and add the resources and human capital necessary to reinforce the brand we have built in healthcare over the last decade," added Halsted.

"We are delighted to support Mike and Scott and their team. Secondaries investing is an exciting and evolving area, and Revelation has built an impressive franchise in the space," said Rob Jakacki, Kudu's CEO.

Since it was founded in 2015, New York-based Kudu has invested in 28 asset and wealth managers headquartered in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia. Kudu's partner firms now collectively invest approximately $129 billion, as of June 30, 2024, on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide in traditional and alternative strategies and market segments.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal counsel and Piper Sandler was financial advisor to Revelation Partners. Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal advisor to Kudu.

About Revelation Partners

Revelation Partners provides flexible capital solutions to the healthcare ecosystem. The firm's long-term approach allows it to address the issues faced by a wide range of stakeholders, including company founders, management teams and investors. Its customized solutions provide liquidity, align shareholders, and support the growth of privately held healthcare companies. For more information, visit www.revelation-partners.com.

About Kudu Investment Management

Kudu provides long-term capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to independent asset and wealth managers globally. Kudu was founded in 2015 and is backed by capital partners White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and MassMutual. For more information, visit www.kuduinvestment.com.

