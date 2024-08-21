Healthcare for All: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Blueprint to Address the Digital Divide and Promote Health Equity in Underserved Communities

Addressing the urgent need to bridge socioeconomic disparities in healthcare, Info-Tech Research Group has published a blueprint to promote equitable access to digital health solutions. The research-backed resource underscores the significance of collaborative efforts and innovative approaches by IT leaders and stakeholders in healthcare to overcome digital barriers. By focusing on key pillars such as advocacy, affordability, digital skills training, technical support, and technology access, the firm's resource aims to foster an inclusive and effective digital health ecosystem for all.

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Socioeconomic disparities, low digital literacy, and cultural barriers continue to obstruct equitable healthcare access, leaving underserved populations at a significant disadvantage. Recognizing the urgency of these challenges and to help bridge the digital divide in healthcare, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest blueprint, Empowering Health Management Technologies for Underserved Populations. This resource is designed to help IT leaders in the industry ensure modern healthcare innovations are accessible and effective across all communities, fostering a more inclusive and efficient digital health ecosystem.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Empowering Health Management Technologies for Underserved Populations" blueprint highlights five pillars of digital health access that will be crucial in addressing digital and telehealth equity gaps. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"As technology rapidly shapes the future of healthcare, the digital divide remains a significant challenge," says Neal Rosenblatt, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "While affluent communities and urban centers typically benefit from seamless access to digital health resources, rural populations are often left behind. Even in urban areas, many populations are impacted due to racial, ethnic, financial, and other socioeconomic barriers."

Info-Tech's research insights highlight key challenges contributing to the healthcare digital divide, such as insufficient infrastructure investment in certain regions and the lack of culturally sensitive digital health solutions tailored to diverse communities. These barriers significantly impede the adoption and effective use of digital health technologies, leaving many underserved populations without access to the benefits of modern healthcare advancements. Bridging this divide is essential to ensure that digital health solutions can reach all population segments, particularly those most in need.

"This inequity not only perpetuates health disparities but also hinders the potential of technology-driven population health management to reach its fullest impact," explains Rosenblatt. "To address the digital divide in population health management, a multifaceted approach is essential."

The firm's resource outlines a comprehensive strategy to address the healthcare digital divide, emphasizing the importance of multi-stakeholder collaborations. Info-Tech advises that these collaborations should focus on enhancing infrastructure, implementing digital literacy programs, and developing inclusive, accessible digital health solutions. Building trust with communities, educating patients, and continuously improving digital health interventions are other essential steps in bridging this divide.

In the blueprint, Empowering Health Management Technologies for Underserved Populations, Info-Tech highlights five pillars of digital health access that will be crucial in addressing digital and telehealth equity gaps:

1. Advocacy & Awareness:

Permanent expansion of low-cost broadband

Permanent adoption of telehealth reimbursement

2. Access & Affordability:

Discount broadband

Public Wi-Fi

Mobile hotspots

Internet in public/affordable housing

Wi-Fi buses

3. Digital Skills Training:

Digital literacy

Online safety

Telehealth literacy

Managing personal health information

4. Technical Help & Support:

Tech support hotlines

Digital connectors/navigators

Technical organizers

Volunteers/community health workers (CHWs)

Community tech events

5. Technology & Devices:

School laptop programs

Refurbished computers

Discount computers & mobile devices

Laptop lending

Public computer centers

Mobile computer labs

By addressing critical barriers and promoting the adoption of innovative digital health solutions, the guidance provided for IT and organizational leaders in Info-Tech's resource has the potential to positively impact underserved communities, ensuring they receive equitable healthcare access.

