Healthcare Industry Leader Scott Serota Joins Theranica Board of Directors

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, today announced the appointment of Scott Serota to its Board of Directors.

"Over the course of the past few decades, which I have dedicated to enabling patients of various medical conditions access to new treatments, I developed passion for supporting the advancement of breakthrough therapies that harness technological innovation for the purpose of improving human health, and quality of life," says Serota. "I look forward to bringing that experience and expertise to Theranica, a pioneering digital health company in the field of neurology, which offers a unique therapy for a highly prevalent and extremely debilitating disease."

Serota served at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), the largest health insurance provider in the U.S, first as a senior executive and later as president and CEO, where he led the company for over two decades. Preceding BCBSA, Serota was president and CEO of Chicago-based Rush Prudential Health Plans. Serota is a founding member of the National Business Group on Health's Institute on Healthcare Costs and Solutions, a board member of Brain Research Foundation, and an advisory board member of Paragon Biosciences.

"Scott brings decades of valuable expertise in payer growth and innovation, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team," said Alon Ironi, Co-Founder and CEO of Theranica. "Scott's tenure at the helm of BCBSA, enables him to provide unique strategic guidance as we seek further reimbursement coverage for our clinically-validated migraine treatment wearable, Nerivio®."

Selected by President George W. Bush, Serota was appointed to the Policy Committee of the White House Conference on Aging, where he advised the Administration and Congress on policies, programs and services affecting the nation's senior citizens, and served as chairman of the subcommittee on Health. Serota holds a bachelor's degree from Purdue University, a master's degree in health administration and planning from the Washington University School of Medicine, and an honorary Doctor of Science from Purdue.

"A unique industry leader, Scott is an asset to our board and I look forward to working closely with him," said Shimon Eckhouse, Theranica's Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. "As non-drug treatment options with validated efficacy gain traction among the clinical community and individuals suffering from migraine, it is imperative to bring on strategically minded, knowledgeable experts to bolster our Board of Directors and help make Nerivio widely available."

Theranica's wearable migraine treatment device, Nerivio®, is FDA-cleared for the treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in patients 12 years and older. Worn on the upper arm, Nerivio utilizes remote electrical neuromodulation to induce the brain's native pain regulation mechanism, Conditioned Pain Modulation. Nerivio is self-controlled by a smartphone app which also features a comprehensive headache diary that patients can easily share with their healthcare providers.

About Theranica

Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect therapies for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescribed wearable device for acute treatment of migraine, and already serves over 25,000 people with migraine in the USA, including adolescents and veterans. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to develop solutions for additional idiopathic pain conditions. Nerivio has received FDA authorization and CE mark for use in acute treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in adult and adolescent patients.

Learn more by visiting our websites, theranica.com, nerivio.com and following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Theranica Contact: Ronen Jashek, +972-72-390-9750, [email protected]

Theranica Media Contact: Nechama Feuerstein, Finn Partners, +1-551-444-0784, [email protected]

SOURCE Theranica