Healthcare Innovators Professional Society (HIPS) announces first 15 councilors

Baptist Memorial Health Care – Zach Chandler , executive vice president and chief strategy officer

– , executive vice president and chief strategy officer Baylor Scott & White Health – LaVone Arthur , chief strategy officer

– , chief strategy officer BJC HealthCare/ Washington University School of Medicine - Thomas M. Maddox , M.D., director, Health Systems Innovation Lab

- , M.D., director, Health Systems Innovation Lab INTEGRIS Health – Susan Dell 'Osso, chief innovation officer

– 'Osso, chief innovation officer Kaiser Permanente – Jennifer Liebermann , director, Garfield Innovation Center

– , director, Garfield Innovation Center Kindred Healthcare – Brian Holzer , M.D., president, Kindred Innovations

– , M.D., president, Kindred Innovations The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center – Rebecca Kaul , vice president and chief innovation officer

– , vice president and chief innovation officer Memorial Hermann Health System – David Bradshaw , executive vice president, chief strategy officer and chief information officer

– , executive vice president, chief strategy officer and chief information officer Northwell Health – Thomas Graham , M.D., senior vice president, chief strategic alliance and partnership officer

– , M.D., senior vice president, chief strategic alliance and partnership officer Texas Medical Center Innovation lnstitute – Erik Halvorsen , Ph.D., director

– , Ph.D., director UCHealth – Richard Zane , M.D., chief innovation officer

– , M.D., chief innovation officer UC San Diego Health – Matthew Jenusaitis , chief of innovation and transformation

– , chief of innovation and transformation UnityPoint Health® – Kent Lehr , vice president of strategy and business development

– , vice president of strategy and business development University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System – Rubin Pillay , M.D., Ph.D., chief innovation officer

– , M.D., Ph.D., chief innovation officer Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center – Jeff Williamson , M.D., director, Center for Healthcare Innovation

By fostering peer-to-peer networking and administering support services among top hospital thought leaders, HIPS seeks to drive positive change and provide a catalyst for innovation across the healthcare landscape. The organization's mission is to serve, support and connect innovation leaders from hospitals and healthcare innovation organizations across the country.

"We are honored to have these thought leaders on our council," said Dr. Toby Hamilton, executive director of HIPS. "Because of their unique background and experiences, they will all be great assets to HIPS as we work to push the boundaries of healthcare transformation in a professionally coordinated support effort."

Hamilton added that HIPS was formed because there is currently no common framework, structure or tools for chief innovation and chief strategy officers serving in hospital systems across the country.

"These thought leaders are responsible for managing the process of innovation and change management within the hospital system," he said. "Given their unique positions, they would benefit from peer-to-peer interaction and access to content and discussion specifically tailored to their roles."

In addition to providing these executives with a support system and a peer sounding board, HIPS will offer its councilors case studies, councilor-developed innovations and HIPS-specific blog content developed for and shared only with the HIPS community. Other benefits include access to leading healthcare incubators and accelerators as well as a diverse network of capital providers.

HIPS will hold its first annual conference for its councilors in October 2018 at the Texas Medical Center Innovation Institute in Houston.

For more information about HIPS, visit www.hips.healthcare.

About Healthcare Innovators Professional Society (HIPS)

Healthcare Innovators Professional Society (HIPS), based in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX, is a nonpartisan, nonprofit professional organization for key thought leaders, chief innovation officers and chief strategy officers. The mission of this invitation-only society is to serve, support and connect transformative leaders in an effort to drive winning change across our healthcare infrastructure, both regionally and nationally. For more information, visit www.hips.healthcare, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

