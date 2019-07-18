Healthcare Interoperability Leader ELLKAY Acquires X-Link

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare connectivity and interoperability solutions, announced its acquisition of the assets of Tampa-based Legal Easy, Inc., including the industry-leading X-Link medical software interfacing solution. With the strategic acquisition, ELLKAY expands its healthcare footprint and empowers providers with an easier, more cost-effective way to achieve Promoting Interoperability (PI) objectives and quality measures. It also strengthens ELLKAY's core mission of extending solutions that provide true interoperability and access to patient data at the point of care.

"Between value-based care, financial incentives, and legislative measures, providers are increasingly trying to figure out how to achieve meaningful interoperability," stated Lior Hod, ELLKAY's President. "We're thrilled to welcome X-Link to our portfolio as one more step towards eliminating the complex information barriers that exist in healthcare, both clinical and financial, minimizing provider risk, and helping patients receive the best care possible."

Despite regulatory requirements and incentives including Promoting Interoperability and the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA), interoperability and data connectivity remain two of the most elusive issues in today's healthcare market. With more than 30 years of experience in integrating disparate systems, Legal Easy, Inc. has collaborated with over 22,000 providers, 350 partners, and 1,700 resellers, and is one of the pioneers in the healthcare interoperability space. The company's core interfacing solution, X-Link, integrates disparate clinical and practice management systems and services, providing seamless integration for more than two thirds of the practice management systems. X-Link's direct to physician platform acts in real time and is easy to install, cost-effective to maintain, increases efficiency, and complements ELLKAY's existing enterprise solutions.

Mr. Hod adds, "ELLKAY is the only HIT company that works seamlessly with all verticals in healthcare – including payers, hospitals, physician practices, labs and vendors. Our footprint and expertise, paired with our vendor agnostic approach, enable a stronger and more cost-effective level of interface development, data exchange, and interoperability. We take great pride in helping the healthcare market with its data connectivity challenges."

ELLKAY made news earlier this year when it announced its data archive solution, LKArchive, was rated and reviewed in the 2019 Best in KLAS Software & Services report. LKArchive is an innovative enterprise data archive solution available to providers within clinical workflows and ensures that ELLKAY stays close to making data interoperable. ELLKAY scored a 92.9 in the "other software solutions" category, compared to an overall software average of 81.2.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 17 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers ambulatory practices, hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, payers, healthcare IT vendors, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With connectivity to more than 50,000 practices, 200 hospitals, and 450 labs, ELLKAY's system capability list includes over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions. To learn more about ELLKAY, please visit www.ELLKAY.com.

