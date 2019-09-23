Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Worth $4.7 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare interoperability solutions market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Rising focus on patient-centric care, increasing need to curb high healthcare cost, and growing government initiatives to enhance patient safety & care are some major factors driving market growth. Rising healthcare IT penetration, especially in developing economies, is further expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players. However, rising complexity due to lack of reliable data & trained professionals and increasing data privacy & safety concerns are some key factors expected to impede growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Services segment is held the largest healthcare interoperability solutions market share in 2018

EHR interoperability held the maximum market share in 2018 owing to high adoption rate in hospitals

According to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), more than 60% of the hospitals have adopted EHR technology

According to the West Health Institute (WHI), adoption of interoperability solutions could lead to significant reduction in healthcare spending in the U.S.

Semantic segment in level is anticipated to witness fastest growth due to growing government efforts toward implementation and adoption of interoperability solutions across healthcare settings

North America dominated the regional segment in 2018. This can be attributed to supportive government policies, favorable reimbursement schemes, rise in awareness about interoperability solutions, and increase in number of training programs for implementing these solutions across healthcare settings

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of over 14.0% over the forecast period owing to well-established infrastructure and low healthcare cost in developing countries

Some of the key players are Intersystems Corporation; Orion Health Group Limited; Infor, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; Interfaceware, Inc.; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.; EPIC Systems Corporation; OSP Labs; Koninklijke Philips NV; Visolve, Inc.; and Jitterbit.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Services), By Level (Structural), By Deployment (On Premise), By Application (Diagnosis), By End Use (Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-interoperability-market

Healthcare organizations are adopting Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems that support integration between different technologies/systems, increasing the need for interoperability solutions across all healthcare settings. Interoperability solutions help share and access complex data. These solutions allow sharing, exchange, and reuse of data across different devices and applications, which help reduce overall healthcare expenditure.

However, to make the best use of interoperability solutions and for their effective implementation, healthcare organizations need to work holistically at data sharing & implementing strategies, spanning the complete patient care continuum. Collaboration among players is expected to be one of the key factors responsible for driving the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare interoperability solutions market on the basis of the type, deployment, level, application, end use, and region:

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Solutions



EHR Interoperability





HIE Interoperability





Enterprise Interoperability





Others



Services

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Foundational



Structural



Semantic

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Cloud Based



On Premise

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Diagnosis



Treatment



Others

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





Australia





India





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.