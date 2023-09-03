Healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia is set to grow by USD 1.6032 billion from 2022 to 2027 | A remarkable increase in the detection of chronic diseases drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia size is estimated to increase by USD 1.6032 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 9.06%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. A remarkable increase in the detection of chronic diseases drives the growth of the healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia. Diabetes is highly prevalent in the region and so is cardiovascular disease. Due to the increase, there is a growing need for healthcare IT solutions that can effectively manage such conditions. Solutions that play an important role in managing such chronic diseases include EHRs, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring. Hence, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the Saudi Arabia healthcare IT market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2023-2027

The healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, athenahealth Inc., Bupa Arabia, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Informa PLC, International Business Machines Corp., King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centers General Organization, Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia - Segmentation

The market is segmented by Component (Services, Software, and Hardware) and End-user (Healthcare providers and Healthcare payers)

The services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The Saudi Arabian government recognizes the importance of technology in ensuring efficient and effective healthcare delivery. The segment growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of services like HIE, which is a service that facilitates the exchange of patient health information between different healthcare providers. Furthermore, Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Analytics has recognized several hospitals in Saudi Arabia for their HIE capabilities. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the services segment of the healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia during the forecast period.

Healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends fueling the market growth

The increase in the adoption of telemedicine and other digital health solutions is an emerging Saudi Arabia healthcare IT market trend.

is an emerging Saudi Arabia healthcare IT market trend. Healthcare providers in the region improve patient care by adopting telemedicine and other digital healthcare solutions.

The trend is attributed to factors such as limited access to health services in rural areas and the need to address the challenges of the national health systems. Such applications help patients with chronic conditions who require ongoing care and monitoring.

Hence, the growth of such trends fuels the growth of the Saudi Arabia healthcare IT market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges impeding market growth

The lack of skilled professionals poses a challenge to the growth of the Saudi Arabia healthcare IT market.

poses a challenge to the growth of the healthcare IT market. This shortage is due to the rising adoption of digital healthcare solutions in the country, and the demand for skilled healthcare IT professionals continues to grow.

Also, the broader economy is a significant challenge impeding the growth of Saudi Arabia's healthcare IT market.

healthcare IT market. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the Saudi Arabia healthcare IT market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the healthcare IT market in Saudi Arabia and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the healthcare IT market across Saudi Arabia

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare IT market vendors in Saudi Arabia

Healthcare IT Market In Saudi Arabia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,603.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.0 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, athenahealth Inc., Bupa Arabia, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Informa PLC, International Business Machines Corp., King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centers General Organization, Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

