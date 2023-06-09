Healthcare IT market size to grow by USD 168.86 billion from 2022 to 2027: The rising need for automation across departments to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare IT market size is estimated to increase by USD 168.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progressing at a CAGR of 10.89%. The rising need for automation across departments is driving healthcare IT market growth. With a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and a heightened focus on healthy living, patients are becoming more health-conscious and seeking regular check-ups. To meet this demand, there is a pressing need to streamline the treatment process. Information technology (IT) solutions play a crucial role in automating various aspects of healthcare, from patient admission and data collection to examination, medication management, and follow-up care. By reducing costs, time, and effort, IT is improving the efficiency and quality of treatment. This growing need for automation in the healthcare sector is driving increased investment in healthcare IT solutions, thereby fueling the growth of the global healthcare information technology (IT) market in the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare IT Market 2023-2027

Healthcare it market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global healthcare IT market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global healthcare IT market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Healthcare IT market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The global healthcare IT market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer healthcare IT services in the market are 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. and others.

The global healthcare IT market is moderately fragmented, and constant strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are likely to increase the visibility and adoption of healthcare IT services in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic is also offering new opportunities to market players to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in June 2020, Athenahealth, Inc. announced the launch of its Telehealth Solution named Athena Telehealth. The presence of numerous competitors, undifferentiated products, and low switching costs for customers are expected to maintain high competition in the global healthcare IT market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co.: The company offers healthcare IT services and solutions such as ambient clinical documentation and imaging solutions.

The company offers healthcare IT services and solutions such as ambient clinical documentation and imaging solutions. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.: The company offers healthcare IT offerings such as electronic health record and patient engagement.

The company offers healthcare IT offerings such as electronic health record and patient engagement. Athenahealth Inc.: The company offers healthcare IT services and solutions such as electronic health record, population health, Telehealth and revenue cycle services.

Healthcare IT Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (healthcare providers and healthcare payers), component (services, software, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The healthcare providers segment will account for a major share of the market growth. Hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, and ambulatories are considered healthcare providers. In recent years, new and developing technology has revolutionized healthcare. Hospitals and physician offices, large and small, have implemented new technologies to adapt to a shifting regulatory landscape and enhance the overall quality of care for patients. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities still have a lot of opportunities to expedite the adoption and application of new technologies. Most importantly, healthcare IT support will contribute to raising the standard of patient care during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global healthcare IT market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global healthcare IT market.

North America is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is the largest geographical segment because of the presence of integrated healthcare infrastructure (hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies), a large number of vendors operating in the market, and a high level of adoption of modern medical technology (especially in the US). As new technological advances take place in the market, healthcare institutions will upgrade the existing or buy new machinery/software. Healthcare service providers will continue to invest in IT services to support their operations, which in turn will boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Healthcare IT Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - The emergence of AI-enabled emotion recognition technologies is the primary trend shaping the healthcare IT market. One of the use cases of AI in healthcare is emotion recognition, wherein the solution is designed to capture, interpret, and respond to human emotions and moods. Alternatively, healthcare service providers are gathering and integrating valuable health data from emotion-sensing smart wearable devices generated from the continuous monitoring of the mental health of patients and this data is reported back to doctors/nurses or caregivers instantly. This integration is also helping the visually impaired and people suffering from autism to read others' facial expressions and interpret their emotions. Thus, such advancements in the healthcare industry will boost the growth of the global HCIT market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The vulnerability of EMRs to cybercrime is the major challenge impeding the healthcare IT market growth. The incidents of cybercrime include hacking of computers and in-house software as well as intrusion into the intranet portals. The healthcare industry data such as medical transcriptions of doctors, personal and insurance details of patients, and treatment and medication information of patients are private and important to patients and hospitals. The data should be accurate for healthcare providers to communicate appropriate insights on patients. Through cyberattacks, data can be hacked, modified, or misused. In the recent past, there have been security issues related to medical data. Therefore, the vulnerability to cybercrimes and the lack of proper security systems will pose a significant threat to the global healthcare information technology (IT) market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Healthcare IT Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Healthcare IT Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Healthcare IT Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Healthcare IT Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Healthcare IT Market vendors

Related Reports:

The global healthcare interoperability solution market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,330.16 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 13.51%.This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), type (structural, semantic, and foundational), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing adoption of EHRs is notably driving the healthcare interoperability solution market growth.

size is estimated to grow by USD 3,330.16 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 13.51%.This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), type (structural, semantic, and foundational), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing adoption of EHRs is notably driving the healthcare interoperability solution market growth. The Virtual Reality (VR) Market in Healthcare market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,019.06 million. This virtual reality (VR) market in healthcare market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), end-user (research and diagnostics, hospitals and clinics, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ). Growing demand for healthcare services is notably driving the Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market growth.

Healthcare IT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 168.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

