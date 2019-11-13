Healthcare Leaders to be Honored for Innovations targeting Hispanics
Nov 13, 2019, 16:17 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Latino population grows in the United States to be 18 percent of the population, the National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) and its partners will honor leaders for their innovative products and strategies that impact improve the health of Latino communities.
"We are also honoring leaders who are role models for these remarkable students," said Dr. Elena Rios, President and CEO of NHHF. "And partnering with visionary partners so that we are able to build the future health workforce for our communities."
The Awards Galas will be held November 15th at the Westin NY Central Park Hotel and on November 21st at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles from 6:30 – 11:30 pm. For more information go to www.NHMAFoundation.org.
NHHF Leadership Honorees are:
Rafael Lantigua, MD, Associate Dean for Community Service, Columbia Vagelos School of Medicine
Aida Giacello, PhD, Professor of Medicine in Preventive Medicine, Northwestern Univ Feinberg School of Medicine
Ana Núñez, MD, Assoc Dean, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Drexel University College of Medicine
Jose Pagan, PhD, Chairman, NYU Global School of Public Health; Chair, Board of Directors, NYC Health + Hospitals
Irene Blanco, MD, MS, Assoc. Dean for Office of Diversity Enhancement, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, Med, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
Charles A. Gutierrez, MD, FAAP, Del Norte Pediatrics, El Paso, TX
Andrew Jahn, Adventist Health System, California
Edward A. Mena, MD, CEO, California Liver Research Center
Deborah Deas, MD, MPH, Vice Chancellor, Pam and Mark Rubin Dean UC Riverside School of Medicine
Mario Jimenez, PharmD, Director of Diversity, Western University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy
NHHF Health Professional Student Scholarships are awarded to outstanding students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and a commitment to providing healthcare to Latinos. Since the scholarship program was launched in 2004, NHHF has awarded over $1 million to 260 students.
The NHHF Scholarship Winners for 2019 are:
Karina Ruiz-Esteves – Weill Cornell Medicine
Ruben Vega Perez – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Luis Gutierrez – University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Lisandra Ochoa – Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University
Gilberto Ochoa – New York University, College of Public Health
Julian Ponce – Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health
Alexander Pinto – New York University College of Dentistry
Veronica Ramirez – University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry
Claudia Zamarripa – UIW Feik School of Pharmacy
Nicole Claros-Lujan – Florida International University, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, PA Program
Lauro Avalos – University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine
Alberto Ortega – Keck School of Medicine at USC
Victor Rodriguez – Texas A&M University College of Medicine
Areli Valencia – Stanford University School of Medicine
Jennifer Matas – The University of Texas at Houston School of Public Health
Hilda Mejia-Pena – University of California, San Diego Public Health Program
Ian Castell – University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston
Andrew Munoz – University of California, San Francisco School of Pharmacy
Erik Rivas – University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine
Vanessa Banales – University of California, Davis PA Program
Veronica Ortiz - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Juan Caceres - University of Michigan Medical School
Julio Ramos - Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai
Noe Cabello - Drexel University College of Medicine
Monica Vergara - Tulane University School of Medicine
Andrew Rosales - Keck School of Medicine of USC
Brenda Castillo - TTUHSC El Paso Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
Laura Hernandez Santiago - David Geffen School of Medicine UCLA
Daisy Manzo - UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
Vanessa Nunez - UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
Roxana Navarro - Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami
Jose Reyes - The University of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Walter Solorzano - Keck School of Medicine USC
David Ortiz – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine
Mariela Nevarez - Charles R. Drew University of Science & Medicine
NHHF is the 501(c)(3) arm of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), a nonprofit organization that represents 50,000 Hispanic physicians across the U.S. The mission of NHHF is to improve the health of Hispanics through research and educational activities. www.NHMAFoundation.org
