Healthcare Leaders to be Honored for Innovations targeting Hispanics

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Latino population grows in the United States to be 18 percent of the population, the National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) and its partners will honor leaders for their innovative products and strategies that impact improve the health of Latino communities.

"We are also honoring leaders who are role models for these remarkable students," said Dr. Elena Rios, President and CEO of NHHF. "And partnering with visionary partners so that we are able to build the future health workforce for our communities."

The Awards Galas will be held November 15th at the Westin NY Central Park Hotel and on November 21st at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles from 6:30 – 11:30 pm. For more information go to www.NHMAFoundation.org.

NHHF Leadership Honorees are:

Rafael Lantigua, MD, Associate Dean for Community Service, Columbia Vagelos School of Medicine

Aida Giacello, PhD, Professor of Medicine in Preventive Medicine, Northwestern Univ Feinberg School of Medicine

Ana Núñez, MD, Assoc Dean, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Drexel University College of Medicine

Jose Pagan, PhD, Chairman, NYU Global School of Public Health; Chair, Board of Directors, NYC Health + Hospitals

Irene Blanco, MD, MS, Assoc. Dean for Office of Diversity Enhancement, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, Med, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Charles A. Gutierrez, MD, FAAP, Del Norte Pediatrics, El Paso, TX

Andrew Jahn, Adventist Health System, California

Edward A. Mena, MD, CEO, California Liver Research Center

Deborah Deas, MD, MPH, Vice Chancellor, Pam and Mark Rubin Dean UC Riverside School of Medicine

Mario Jimenez, PharmD, Director of Diversity, Western University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy

NHHF Health Professional Student Scholarships are awarded to outstanding students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and a commitment to providing healthcare to Latinos. Since the scholarship program was launched in 2004, NHHF has awarded over $1 million to 260 students.

The NHHF Scholarship Winners for 2019 are:

Karina Ruiz-Esteves – Weill Cornell Medicine

Ruben Vega Perez – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Luis Gutierrez – University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Lisandra Ochoa – Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University

Gilberto Ochoa – New York University, College of Public Health

Julian Ponce – Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health

Alexander Pinto – New York University College of Dentistry

Veronica Ramirez – University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry

Claudia Zamarripa – UIW Feik School of Pharmacy

Nicole Claros-Lujan – Florida International University, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, PA Program

Lauro Avalos – University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine

Alberto Ortega – Keck School of Medicine at USC

Victor Rodriguez – Texas A&M University College of Medicine

Areli Valencia – Stanford University School of Medicine

Jennifer Matas – The University of Texas at Houston School of Public Health

Hilda Mejia-Pena – University of California, San Diego Public Health Program

Ian Castell – University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston

Andrew Munoz – University of California, San Francisco School of Pharmacy

Erik Rivas – University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine

Vanessa Banales – University of California, Davis PA Program

Veronica Ortiz - Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Juan Caceres - University of Michigan Medical School

Julio Ramos - Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai

Noe Cabello - Drexel University College of Medicine

Monica Vergara - Tulane University School of Medicine

Andrew Rosales - Keck School of Medicine of USC

Brenda Castillo - TTUHSC El Paso Paul L. Foster School of Medicine

Laura Hernandez Santiago - David Geffen School of Medicine UCLA

Daisy Manzo - UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine

Vanessa Nunez - UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine

Roxana Navarro - Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami

Jose Reyes - The University of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Walter Solorzano - Keck School of Medicine USC

David Ortiz – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine

Mariela Nevarez - Charles R. Drew University of Science & Medicine

NHHF is the 501(c)(3) arm of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), a nonprofit organization that represents 50,000 Hispanic physicians across the U.S. The mission of NHHF is to improve the health of Hispanics through research and educational activities. www.NHMAFoundation.org

