Healthcare Management Administrators and Omada Health Partner to Control Rising Musculoskeletal Costs

Virtual physical therapy improves outcomes and lowers the cost of care with early intervention

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators (HMA), a pioneer in self-funded health benefit programs and one of the nation's largest third-party administrators, today announced that it is partnering with Omada Health to offer virtual-first physical therapy and musculoskeletal (MSK) care.

Omada's digital physical therapy program offers accessible science-backed, clinical care for musculoskeletal disorders at a low cost. Every participating member receives care directly from a licensed physical therapist who on average has more than 10 years of experience, rather than from a coach who would not have specialized training. By removing barriers to care, Omada shifts MSK care upstream in a member's care journey — up to 65 days sooner in some cases — helping to ensure that members receive quality care to recover and to prevent downstream costs.

Musculoskeletal system disorders consistently drive high costs to plans and are acknowledged across the healthcare industry as a top concern for employers. In 2022, conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system accounted for over 10% of plan payment across HMA's membership. Many MSK diagnoses lead to surgeries and other procedures, while thousands of members are afflicted with pain in the low back, knees, shoulders, and more.

An Omada case study showed that when members use Omada's virtual-first MSK program, employers saw a 27% average reduction in episodic MSK medical spend, which includes primary care provider visits, physical therapy sessions, imaging, medications, and other drivers of musculoskeletal cost. Notably, according to an Omada study of Minimal Clinically Important Difference, members experience 70% improved function and 77% reduced pain.

"We view our partnership with Omada as an opportunity to support the well-being of our members while also creating customer value," said Lindsay Harris, President and CEO of HMA. "Prioritizing early intervention is a win-win for the clients and members we serve."

Advanced Computer Vision, a key technology used by Omada's MSK program, empowers real-time form detection that gives members immediate feedback to correct form when doing exercises on their own. At the same time, physical therapists can observe a member's movements to understand the whole story of what's happening in the body and make custom adjustments to a member's care plan to accelerate recovery.

"With Omada, members don't have to choose between clinical quality and convenience," said Todd Norwood PT, DPT, Senior Director of Clinical Services at Omada. "Omada's quantitative and qualitative insights, 1:1 patient-to-physical therapist care, and flexibility for the member in the form of live and asynchronous sessions puts members on a path to healing, and we look forward to providing care for HMA's members."

HMA's new MSK Program through Omada Health will go live in January 2024.

ABOUT HMA

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. Our team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. We are the service-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets, their people and their health plan dollars. With over 30 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly skilled professionals, we help employers improve their bottom-line. We call this "Winning Together" because we're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT OMADA HEALTH

Omada is a virtual-first chronic care provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Our care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals with prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal issues for consistent improvements that stack up.

With more than a decade of experience and data, and 24 peer-reviewed publications that showcase our clinical and economic results, we improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Our scope exceeds 1,800 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

Omada is the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Leadership Alliance, reflecting our aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of our members, and affirming our guarantee to every partner: Omada works different.

