Healthcare Organizations Enhance Efficiency with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare organizations are implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance the experience they deliver to employees and patients. Billings Clinic-Logan Health, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and Regency Integrated Health Services are leveraging Oracle Fusion Applications to streamline finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience processes in the cloud.

"Healthcare organizations face fluctuating patient demand, shrinking budgets, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and workforce scheduling complexities as they strive to deliver high quality care to their patients and communities," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, we're helping healthcare organizations leverage embedded AI within a single integrated suite to expand insights, improve productivity, and enhance the employee experience. This, in turn, will help them save critical time and resources to focus on their core mission – providing life-saving care to patients."

Billings Clinic-Logan Health Standardizes Finance, HR, Supply Chain, and Customer Experience in the Cloud

To support its mission to provide quality, compassionate care for all, Billings Clinic-Logan Health – a leading independent healthcare system serving Montana, Wyoming, and the western Dakotas – needed to streamline operations and standardize key business processes.

"Operating with a patchwork of legacy systems created significant challenges for our organization and pulled focus away from initiatives that could directly improve the patient experience," said Justin Ott, chief information officer, Billings Clinic-Logan Health. "Oracle Fusion Applications will enable our caregivers to spend less time on administrative work and more time dedicated to patients by unifying our processes in one integrated system and enabling us to take advantage of the latest AI innovations to enhance operational efficiency."

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Moves Finance, HR, Supply Chain, and Customer Experience to the Cloud

To support its mission to create hope and build healthier futures, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) – a leader in pediatric academic medicine and the largest provider of hospital care for children in California – needed to unify its business systems and streamline operations.

"Our legacy systems relied heavily on manual processes and diverted valuable resources away from high-impact, strategic priorities that are critical to improving patient care," said Ben Sykes, Chief Applications Officer, Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "Oracle Fusion Applications will help us respond swiftly to evolving patient needs and continue setting the standard for pediatric healthcare by unifying our business processes on a single suite and enabling our teams to take advantage of embedded AI capabilities."

Regency Integrated Health Services Moves Finance, HR, Supply Chain, and Customer Experience to the Cloud

To support its mission to care for Texas families, Regency Integrated Health Services manages more than 65 skilled nursing facilities across Texas, with a majority of them being non-profit under the Wellsential Health brand with more than 7,000 team members. Additionally, Regency Integrated Health Services manages other service providers in the healthcare space to help provide a quality patient experience. They specialize in short and long-term rehabilitation and nursing services for those who are transitioning from home or an acute-care environment. They needed to replace disparate business systems with an integrated suite of applications that could increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve the employee and customer experience.

"With thousands of team members across multiple facilities, we needed a unified system that could provide better business insights and improve the efficiency of our operations," said Donovan Dekowski, CEO, Regency Integrated Health Services. "Oracle Fusion Applications will enable our team members to dedicate more time to improving the patient experience by helping us break down organizational silos and leverage embedded AI to supercharge insights."

Billings Clinic-Logan Health and Children's Hospital Los Angeles are also supporting better physician and patient interactions with Oracle's EHR and AI-driven clinical applications.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

