Oracle Database@Google Cloud is Now Available in Canada

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle is now offering Oracle Database@Google Cloud to customers in Canada. With the debut of the powerful multicloud service in Canada, customers can now run Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the North America-Northeast 1 (Montreal) and North America-Northeast 2 (Toronto) Google Cloud regions. This enables customers to access Oracle AI Database services in their chosen Google Cloud region, helping ensure that their data remains in-region and addresses sovereignty and compliance requirements for regulated industries. In addition, Google Cloud and Oracle partners can resell Oracle Database@Google Cloud through the Google Cloud Marketplace and integrate it into their solutions. This enables customers to procure the solution through their trusted partners, simplifying contracting and allowing them to leverage existing Google Cloud commitments for a seamless purchasing experience.

Oracle Database@Google Cloud is designed to help customers combine their enterprise data in Oracle databases with Google Cloud's analytics and AI services to improve decision-making and drive comprehensive business insights from BigQuery, Google's Vertex AI platform, and Google's Gemini models. In addition, it enables customers to migrate their mission-critical Oracle workloads to the industry-leading Oracle AI Database and modernize their applications using Google Cloud services.

"As more organizations in Canada embrace multicloud architectures, Oracle Database@Google Cloud provides the industry-leading reliability and performance that is required," said Vijay Bangaru, vice president, Multicloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "For example, customers in Canada can now benefit from seamless integration of Oracle AI Database with Google Cloud's powerful AI and analytics tools, all while helping meet Canada's data sovereignty requirements."

"By combining Oracle's database leadership with Google Cloud's AI capabilities, Oracle Database@Google Cloud empowers organizations across Canada to accelerate IT modernization, realize AI's value, and innovate confidently in a multicloud environment," said Farsad Nasseri, country managing director, Google Cloud Canada. "This launch enables customers to advance their cloud strategies and create next-generation multicloud solutions."

Powerful Cloud Database Services

Oracle Database@Google Cloud gives customers direct access to Oracle AI Database services running on OCI and deployed in Google Cloud regions, enabling low-latency connectivity to applications running on Google Cloud and simple, secure integrations to Vertex AI and Google's leading Gemini models. The first services available through Oracle Database@Google Cloud to customers in Canada are:

Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure: Customers can use Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure, which supports Oracle Exadata X11M and uniquely leverages Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), to help deliver significant performance, scalability, availability, and security benefits to the most demanding workloads across AI, analytics, and online transaction processing (OLTP).

New Oracle Database@Google Cloud Partner Program

The new industry-first partner program is now available and enables Google Cloud and Oracle partners in Canada to purchase Oracle Database@Google Cloud through the Google Cloud Marketplace via a private offer, resell it to their customers, and integrate it into their solutions to support multicloud and IT modernization initiatives.

The program is open to partners that belong to both the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program and the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). Partners can leverage their existing investments in Google Cloud commitments to address the growing demand for modern, multicloud architectures.

"Leveraging the combined strengths of Oracle and Google Cloud, we're helping organizations in Canada create flexible, enterprise-grade foundations for innovation," said Karin Wiens, lead alliance partner, Google Cloud, Deloitte Canada. "Oracle Database@Google Cloud provides timely opportunities to move faster and harness technology across multicloud environments."

The new North America-Northeast 2 (Toronto) region is in addition to the 11 available Google Cloud regions across Asia-Northeast 1 (Tokyo), Asia-South 1 (Mumbai), Australia-Southeast 1 (Sydney), Australia-Southeast 2 (Melbourne), Germany Central (Frankfurt), North America-Northeast 1 (Montreal), South America-East 1 (São Paulo), UK South (London), US Central 1 (Iowa), US East (Ashburn), and US West (Salt Lake City). New regional availability is planned for the next 12 months to support growing customer demand in Asia-Northeast (Seoul), Asia-Northeast 2 (Osaka), Asia-South 2 (Delhi), Europe Southwest (Madrid), Europe West (Paris), Europe-West 8 (Milan), Europe-West 12 (Turin), Middle East Central (Dammam), North America-South 1 (Mexico), and South America West (Santiago).

Additional Resources

