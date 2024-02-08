Healthcare Organizations Improve Operational Efficiency with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Baptist Health Care, Springfield Clinic, Stamford Health, and the University of Chicago Medicine move business applications to the cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare organizations are implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to help increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance the experience they deliver to employees and patients. Baptist Health Care, Springfield Clinic, Stamford Health, and the University of Chicago Medicine have recently moved to Oracle Fusion Applications for finance, supply chain, HR, and customer experience to streamline operations in the cloud.

"Healthcare workers shouldn't have to worry about navigating complex business applications as they work to provide life-saving care and services to their communities," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "By consolidating disparate business systems and automating processes within a single integrated cloud platform, Oracle Fusion Applications Suite helps healthcare workers dedicate their time to what really matters – delivering the highest quality of health care to improve the lives of their patients."

Baptist Health Care Moves Finance and HR to the Cloud

To support its mission and deliver the highest quality of healthcare and service, Baptist Health Care – the second largest non-profit employer in Northwest Florida – needed to simplify its business operations and consolidate business systems.

"Our disparate on-premises systems weren't allowing us to keep up with the latest technologies or quickly adapt to changes in our business and the broader healthcare industry," said Thomas Della Flora, chief information officer and vice president, Baptist Health Care. "Oracle Fusion Applications will enable us to move our finance and HR processes to a single integrated cloud platform. This will help us improve operational efficiency, expand business insights, and enhance the quality of care and service we deliver throughout our network."

Springfield Clinic Moves Finance, Supply Chain, and HR to the Cloud

To support its mission to deliver the highest quality primary and specialty care to patients, Springfield Clinic – a leading healthcare system in central Illinois – needed to modernize its business processes to enable future growth.

"Adopting Oracle Fusion Applications facilitated our shift to a modern unified platform, enabling our organization to streamline business operations through its advanced and robust automation capabilities," said Rolando Cabral, chief information officer, Springfield Clinic. "Oracle's cohesive environment is a significant step towards modernizing our workflows and improving overall efficiency, allowing our employees to focus on providing exceptional patient care."

Stamford Health Moves Finance and HR to the Cloud

To support its mission to deliver a wide range of high-quality health and wellness services, Stamford Health – an independent non-profit healthcare system in Fairfield County, Connecticut – needed to streamline and modernize its business operations.

"Our legacy systems required employees to spend too much time on manual processes, which hampered the team's ability to focus on strategic initiatives," said Aurelio Gracia Jr., senior vice president and chief information officer, Stamford Health. "Oracle Fusion Applications has enabled us to consolidate processes in the cloud, embrace automation, and improve the speed and accuracy of business operations so we can better serve our community now and in the future."

The University of Chicago Medicine Moves Finance, Supply Chain, HR, and Customer Experience to the Cloud

To support its mission to provide inclusive care that creates impactful outcomes for its community and accommodate future growth, the University of Chicago Medicine – a leading non-profit academic medical health system in Illinois – needed to modernize its business systems.

UChicago Medicine will use the Oracle Fusion Applications to consolidate business systems in the cloud, standardize processes, increase automation, reduce costs, and derive increased business insights to better fulfill its mission and serve patients.

Oracle Fusion Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, supply chain, HR, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. With quarterly update cycles, it gives customers access to continuous innovation as new features are added every 90 days.

