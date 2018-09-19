Healthcare Organizations Select Oracle Cloud Applications to Increase Agility and Improve Decision Making

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To adapt to rapidly changing industry demands while providing the best possible access to patient care, healthcare organizations are selecting Oracle Cloud Applications. Delta Dental of California and its enterprise affiliates, Mount Sinai Health System, and University of Wisconsin Health (UW Health) have selected Oracle Cloud Applications to enhance business visibility, increase agility, reduce costs, and future proof their organizations on Oracle's dynamic business innovation platform.

It is more difficult than ever for healthcare organizations to deliver optimum patient care due to increasing competition, costs, and regulatory complexity. To address these challenges, healthcare companies are turning to the cloud to increase agility, reduce costs, and improve overall business efficiency. In fact, IDC research forecasts that healthcare providers will account for 48 percent of total spending on industry cloud in 2018—more than double the investment of any other sector.1

"At Delta Dental, we're building a culture where employees feel inspired to do – and to be – their absolute best," said Sarah Chavarria, chief human resources officer for Delta Dental of California and its enterprise affiliates. "As we create an employee experience that empowers our people to take action when and where they need, Oracle's HCM cloud platform provides our human resources team with the necessary benefits, compensation and talent management data to be more responsive to our employees' needs."

"To continue improving our research, patient care and education offering, we needed to expand our business visibility and generate better insights from our technology," said Donald Scanlon, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Mount Sinai Health System. "Working with the team at Oracle, we will be able to manage human resource, finance and supply chain data and processes on a single, integrated platform. This will significantly improve productivity, enable smarter decision-making and help us create better healthcare outcomes for the communities we serve."

"Technology and regulations have accelerated the rate of change in the healthcare industry and our legacy business systems were struggling to keep up," said Elizabeth Bolt, senior vice president and chief operating officer, UW Health. "To ensure we could continue to deliver the best quality services as we grow, we needed agile systems that can quickly turn data into insight. Going forward, we will manage all of our HR, supply chain, and financial data on a single integrated platform."

Moving to Oracle Cloud Applications enables healthcare organizations to rapidly leverage new artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Internet of Things capabilities as they are added, and benefit from Oracle's continuous innovation in enterprise applications.

"Healthcare organizations operate in a dynamic, highly-competitive environment with constantly changing regulations, best practices, and technologies," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president, applications product development, Oracle. "We're helping healthcare organizations thrive amidst increasing complexity by leveraging emerging technologies, which are part of the fabric of our applications. Oracle Cloud Applications allow our customers to quickly respond to changing market conditions and patient needs to deliver the highest quality care."

A growing number of healthcare organizations are selecting Oracle Cloud Applications for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Human Capital Management (HCM).

For more information on how the capabilities in Oracle Cloud can benefit healthcare organizations, visit https://www.oracle.com/industries/healthcare/index.html or read this blog.

