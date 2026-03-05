Oracle Transforms Construction Safety Management with AI

AI-enabled predictive intelligence solution helps organizations avoid safety incidents, reduce costs, and foster a proactive safety culture

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the general availability of Oracle Construction and Engineering Advisor for Safety, an AI-enabled predictive intelligence solution that transforms safety management. With the offering, construction firms can better forecast project safety incidents to proactively prevent accidents, and support safer, more cost-effective jobsites.

Previously, creating accurate predictive models required customers to supply extensive data for model training and tuning. Advisor for Safety utilizes an Oracle built, industry-specific safety model trained on data spanning the equivalent of 10,000+ project-years representing diverse project types and locations. The solution enables firms to quickly benefit from more predictive safety regardless of their current safety program's maturity.

In tandem, Oracle has also introduced a new Observation capability in Aconex and Primavera Unifier Accelerator. Designed to work with Advisor for Safety, this feature enables field teams —from project engineers to the most senior project executive—to more easily capture structured safety data, including severity and frequency scoring, consistently in an easy-to-use format via a mobile device or web browser. By standardizing observation data collection and safety workflows optimized for predictive model outputs, this new capability can help improve predictive model accuracy and reinforce behaviors that reduce risk.

"Advisor for Safety marks a significant step forward in safety management, giving construction companies and owners the tools to predict and prevent incidents, while improving the industry's overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Infrastructure Industries. "Leveraging AI and machine learning, organizations can immediately transition from reactive to predictive safety management, improving safety outcomes and reducing both human and financial costs associated with workplace injuries."

Proactive safety management

Traditional safety tools often rely on reactive measures and lagging indicators, leaving organizations to respond to incidents after they occur. Advisor for Safety takes a proactive approach by offering:

Weekly risk forecasts: help firms identify the top 20% of projects that could account for 80% of their safety incidents, enabling teams to allocate resources effectively, reduce incident rates, and lower workers' compensation costs.

help firms identify the top 20% of projects that could account for 80% of their safety incidents, enabling teams to allocate resources effectively, reduce incident rates, and lower workers' compensation costs. Actionable risk mitigation: provides prioritized actions for high-risk projects, enabling suggested corrective measures and improved safety outcomes. For example, the solution may recommend increasing supervision oversight, focusing on high-risk areas.

provides prioritized actions for high-risk projects, enabling suggested corrective measures and improved safety outcomes. For example, the solution may recommend increasing supervision oversight, focusing on high-risk areas. Observation-based safety: drives proactive incident reporting while maintaining data quality for more reliable risk predictions.

drives proactive incident reporting while maintaining data quality for more reliable risk predictions. Cross-project analytics: aggregates safety data for executive insights, strategic decision-making, and best practice sharing.

Advisor for Safety integrates multiple data streams—such as safety observations, incident reports, payroll data, project schedules—from Oracle Aconex, Oracle Primavera Unifier Accelerator, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), as well as third party systems. As customers use Advisor for Safety over time, predictions can be refined for their organization by fine-tuning their proprietary data to solve specific safety challenges or focus on their priority domains.

"By predicting safety incidents and providing actionable insights, our customers can now focus on prevention rather than reaction," said Josh Kanner, Sr. Director, Analytics & AI, Oracle Construction and Engineering. "Advisor for Safety has demonstrated customer reductions in incident rates by up to 50% or more and workers' compensation costs by up to 75% in the first year."1

For more information, join us at the Oracle Customer Edge Summit on April 12–14, 2026 in Austin, TX, or visit Oracle Construction and Engineering.

1Source: Dodge Data & Analytics Safety Smart Market report, 2020 and customer internal documentation.

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle