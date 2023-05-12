Healthcare packaging market size to grow by USD 56.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increased worldwide consumption of drugs boost the market - Technavio

May 12, 2023, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 56.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.05%. APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as rapid growth in healthcare infrastructure, contract manufacturing, government initiatives, growing population, and increasing sales of self-medication and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The rapid economic growth in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea has led to the growth of healthcare infrastructures such as hospitals and other healthcare facilities. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Healthcare packaging market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on packaging (primary packaging and secondary packaging), product type (bottles, blisters, vials, pouches, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The primary packaging segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes all kinds of packaging items that come into direct contact with a drug or healthcare product. Primary packaging products include ampules, vials, glass and plastic bottles, caps, closures, liners, pouches and seals, blister packs, medication tubes, and pre-fillable syringes and inhalers. IV containers are also a part of primary packaging and are available in various dimensions. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Healthcare packaging market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The increased worldwide consumption of drugs is driving market growth.
- The consumption of drugs is increasing worldwide due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, hectic lifestyles, and an aging population.
- The market is characterized by the use of high-tech equipment, technologies, and high investments.
- The increase in the number of drugs in different forms, such as inhalants, aerosols, pessaries, lozenges, and suppositories while maintaining quality standards.
- These advances in the pharmaceutical industry will increase the demand for advanced drugs, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- Smart healthcare packaging is a leading trend in the market.
- Legislation and compliance are constantly evolving and are becoming more stringent.
- Packaging should reflect and support such changes.
- Therefore, the growing demand for packaging that offers moisture control is driving the adoption of smart packaging.
- In addition, the demand for healthcare packaging that can provide reminders to elderly patients for drug consumption on a timely basis is increasing.
- Such use cases are estimated to drive the growth of market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The inefficient product labeling process is challenging market growth.
- Most product labeling processes adopted by various companies are inefficient and unstructured.
- As a result, the labeling departments of pharmaceutical and healthcare/medical product companies have to collect product information from multiple sources, re-write the labeling copy, and re-validate the information before developing labeling artwork files.
- All of these tasks require a significant amount of time, labor, and financial resources.
- Moreover, pharmaceutical companies should generate XML-based submissions to meet structured product labeling standards, which is also a complex process.
- These factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this healthcare packaging market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the healthcare packaging market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the healthcare packaging market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the healthcare packaging market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare packaging market vendors
|
Healthcare Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 56.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.09
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Airnov Inc., Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Placon Corp., Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Packaging
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global healthcare packaging market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global healthcare packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Packaging Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Packaging
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Packaging
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Packaging
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Packaging
- 6.3 Primary packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Primary packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Primary packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Primary packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Primary packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Secondary packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Secondary packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Secondary packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Secondary packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Secondary packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Packaging
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Packaging ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Product Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type
- 7.3 Bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Blisters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Blisters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Blisters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Blisters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Blisters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Vials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Vials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Vials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Vials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Vials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Pouches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Pouches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Pouches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Product Type
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 125: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 12.5 AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- Exhibit 130: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.6 AptarGroup Inc.
- Exhibit 133: AptarGroup Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: AptarGroup Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: AptarGroup Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: AptarGroup Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Baxter International Inc.
- Exhibit 137: Baxter International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Baxter International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 142: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Cardinal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Catalent Inc.
- Exhibit 152: Catalent Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Catalent Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Catalent Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 CCL Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 157: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 161: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 164: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Gerresheimer AG
- Exhibit 166: Gerresheimer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Gerresheimer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus
- 12.14 SCHOTT AG
- Exhibit 171: SCHOTT AG - Overview
- Exhibit 172: SCHOTT AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: SCHOTT AG - Key news
- Exhibit 174: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus
- 12.15 Sonoco Products Co.
- Exhibit 176: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus
- 12.16 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
- Exhibit 180: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 181: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 182: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 183: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 184: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 WestRock Co.
- Exhibit 185: WestRock Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 186: WestRock Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 187: WestRock Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 188: WestRock Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 189: WestRock Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 193: Research methodology
- Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 195: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations
