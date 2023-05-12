Healthcare packaging market size to grow by USD 56.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increased worldwide consumption of drugs boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 56.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.05%. APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as rapid growth in healthcare infrastructure, contract manufacturing, government initiatives, growing population, and increasing sales of self-medication and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The rapid economic growth in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea has led to the growth of healthcare infrastructures such as hospitals and other healthcare facilities. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Healthcare Packaging Market 2023-2027

Healthcare packaging market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on packaging (primary packaging and secondary packaging), product type (bottles, blisters, vials, pouches, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The primary packaging segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes all kinds of packaging items that come into direct contact with a drug or healthcare product. Primary packaging products include ampules, vials, glass and plastic bottles, caps, closures, liners, pouches and seals, blister packs, medication tubes, and pre-fillable syringes and inhalers. IV containers are also a part of primary packaging and are available in various dimensions. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region

wise- historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a

sample report

Healthcare packaging market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased worldwide consumption of drugs is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. The consumption of drugs is increasing worldwide due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, hectic lifestyles, and an aging population.

The market is characterized by the use of high-tech equipment, technologies, and high investments.

The increase in the number of drugs in different forms, such as inhalants, aerosols, pessaries, lozenges, and suppositories while maintaining quality standards.

These advances in the pharmaceutical industry will increase the demand for advanced drugs, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Smart healthcare packaging is a leading trend in the market.

is a leading trend in the market. Legislation and compliance are constantly evolving and are becoming more stringent.

Packaging should reflect and support such changes.

Therefore, the growing demand for packaging that offers moisture control is driving the adoption of smart packaging.

In addition, the demand for healthcare packaging that can provide reminders to elderly patients for drug consumption on a timely basis is increasing.

Such use cases are estimated to drive the growth of market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The inefficient product labeling process is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. Most product labeling processes adopted by various companies are inefficient and unstructured.

As a result, the labeling departments of pharmaceutical and healthcare/medical product companies have to collect product information from multiple sources, re-write the labeling copy, and re-validate the information before developing labeling artwork files.

All of these tasks require a significant amount of time, labor, and financial resources.

Moreover, pharmaceutical companies should generate XML-based submissions to meet structured product labeling standards, which is also a complex process.

These factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period, (2017 to 2021), and

forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this healthcare packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the healthcare packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the healthcare packaging market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the healthcare packaging market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare packaging market vendors

The size of the healthcare packaging market in North America is expected to increase by USD 10.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (bottles, blisters, vials, pouches, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

The healthcare and laboratory labels market size is expected to increase by 1.22 billion m2 from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical devices, laboratory, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Healthcare Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Airnov Inc., Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., AptarGroup Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Placon Corp., Precision Concepts International, SCHOTT AG, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

