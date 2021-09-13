Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size to Reach $1.61 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.6% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market is estimated to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021-2028. The growing requirement for a time-saving and cost-efficient patent filing process is anticipated to boost the market growth. The rapidly evolving healthcare sector is providing lucrative opportunities for startups and established organizations in terms of development and launching novel products. In Addition to this, the rise in major innovations in robust pharmaceutical products and medical devices pipelines will propel the growth of the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market.

Key Highlights of Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market

Based on the domain , the Medtech segment accounted for the higher share in the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market and is expected to add share during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements in the medical device sector are creating huge opportunities for healthcare patent filing outsourcing .

, the accounted for the higher share in the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market and is expected to add share during the forecast period. sector are . In terms of service , the filing and prosecution services segment contributed the largest revenue share and is projected to garner the fastest growth, on account of time-saving and cost-efficiency achieved with patent filing outsourcing .

, contributed the largest revenue share and is projected to garner the fastest growth, on account of . By origin , the non-resident segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment as a national level patent in any particular country might not be able to prevent copying of a technology or product in a different country .

, emerged as the fastest-growing segment as a . Harrow Health, Inc., a leading ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, announced that they successfully received the two Patents issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. A detailed study based on the compounded mydriatic drug combination covered under these two patents.

Regional Developments

The regional market in North America is anticipated to witness gain fastest growth owing to the increasing presence of leading outsourcing companies having wide experience in patent filing and stable financial resources of the giant medical device companies to outsource non-core activities to enable them to give more emphasis on its key activities of research, development, and innovation. On the other side, the regional healthcare patent filing outsourcing market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to hold a dominating position in terms of revenue generation, owing to the increasing availability of affordable healthcare patent filing outsourcing services in the region.

Competitive Outlook

Companies are focusing more on research and development activities to bring innovations in their service offerings. The prominent players operating in the global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market involve Clarivate, Bristows, Hoyng Rokh Monegier, CRJ IPR Services LLP, Patent Outsourcing Limited, ipMetrix Consulting Group, Synoptic Intellectual Patents (P) Limited, Dennemeyer, Powell Gilbert, and Carpmaels & Ransford Services Limited.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Legal Service Provider, Property Law Firm

Legal Service Provider, Property Law Firm Demand Side: Medical Device Company, Healthcare Service Providers

Medical Device Company, Healthcare Service Providers Regulatory Side: Patent and Trademark Authority

Polaris Market Research has segmented the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market report on the basis of domain, service, origin, and region:

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, Domain Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Medtech

Assistive Care devices



Consumables and Disposables



Diagnosis and Imaging Devices



Drug Delivery Devices



Surgical Devices



Wearable Medical Devices

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, Service Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pre-filing

Filing & Prosecution

Post Grant

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, Origin Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Resident

Non-resident

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

OR

