Healthcare Professionals and Agencies Gear up for the Return of TravCon

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A huge travel healthcare event is just around the corner, returning in person after halting it last year due to the pandemic. Fusion Medical Staffing is among the agencies that are ready to get back in front of healthcare travelers for TravCon.

TravCon is an event that brings traveling healthcare professionals together in an environment where they can collaborate with each other and connect with staffing agencies and businesses that support them. After a year of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, travelers are excited for TravCon's return.

"I am so happy to be attending TravCon this year," said healthcare traveler Tina Nault. "I know it will be one of the most epic travel conferences to date! The opportunity to chat and network with companies, recruiters and other travelers, all while enjoying some seriously incredible events will be a fantastic experience. At TravCon, we can put names to faces and make lasting friendships."

Fusion Medical Staffing will be exhibiting with a booth and several events for attendees. Leaders with the agency say the ability to get in front of travelers and hear about their needs face to face is an experience the company looks forward to every year.

"This event is so valuable for everyone who attends, and our whole team at Fusion is excited to get back to TravCon and talk with traveling healthcare professionals from around the country," said Maddie Landstrom, Marketing Manager at Fusion Medical Staffing.

TravCon will be following CDC guidelines in order to keep event goers safe. Masks will be required at the convention and in the hotel it is being held in. Temperature checks will also be done at registration, and organizers are giving refunds to anyone who cannot attend because of Covid-19 symptoms.

The event is September 26-29 in Las Vegas. Fusion Medical Staffing is exhibiting at booth 104 and will be holding several events for travelers to learn more about how they can elevate their healthcare career. Go to fusionmedstaff.com for more information about Fusion Medical Staffing and TravCon.

