Healthcare Provider Taps Pioneering College to Close Skills Gaps in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gonzaba Medical Group (Gonzaba), one of the region's largest providers of healthcare to families, and The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), today announced a unique partnership designed to close regional healthcare skills gaps and create pathways to in-demand healthcare careers in San Antonio.

"Like many healthcare employers in the region, we have struggled to meet the growing need for trained healthcare professionals who can support San Antonio's senior citizens," said Jessica Martinez, director of human resources at Gonzaba. "CHCP is increasing access to high-quality training that will help us both meet rising demand and create economic mobility within the greater San Antonio community."

The San Antonio region faces an increasingly tight labor market, with an unemployment rate of just 3.2% -- one fifth lower than the national average. This new partnership is designed to address the region's healthcare labor shortage by providing students with hands-on externship opportunities, career development resources, and mentoring at Gonzaba's seven locations across greater San Antonio. Members of Gonzaba's senior leadership will also join CHCP's program advisory boards, enabling them to bring real-world experiences and data to bear on curricula and programs.

"As San Antonio's labor market continues to shift, it's more important than ever for employers and education providers to collaborate in ways that can effectively address the region's healthcare needs," said Eric Bing, chief executive officer of CHCP. "By developing our curriculum in partnership with employers like Gonzaba, we can ensure that students have access to the skills that are most relevant to succeed in one of the region's fastest-growing industries -- and support the increasing healthcare needs of San Antonio's senior citizens."

In addition to providing valuable training and opportunities for career advancement, the partnership will allow working-learners to earn "stackable" college credits, which provide students with a foundation for additional credentials or a college degree, as their careers progress. The programs are also flexible, including both evening options as well as a blended model that enables students to work three full days a week while earning a certificate, associates, or bachelor's degree.

About Gonzaba Medical Group

Gonzaba Medical Group is a family-owned medical practice providing quality healthcare and excellent customer service in convenient, family-friendly locations. Serving in multiple locations throughout San Antonio, Gonzaba Medical Group continues to change the way healthcare is delivered while staying true to its core principle: "The patient always comes first." For more information, please visit www.gonzaba.com or call 210-921-3800.

About CHCP

Founded by physicians, the College of Healthcare Professions has been helping students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry through accredited education programs for more than 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience, and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

