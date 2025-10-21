Healthcare Quality Management (QMS) Market worth $2.51 billion by 2030 with 12.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Healthcare Quality Management (QMS) Market, valued at US$1.26billion in 2024, stood at US$1.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.51billion by the end of the period. The healthcare quality management (QMS) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and predictive analytics to enhance clinical decision-making and operational efficiency. Advanced healthcare quality management (QMS) solutions enable real-time monitoring of patient outcomes, automated reporting, and proactive identification of potential risks, helping healthcare providers maintain high standards of care. Increasing regulatory focus on patient safety, clinical quality, and outcome transparency is further accelerating the market adoption, while hospitals and healthcare systems aim to reduce errors, improve compliance, and optimize overall care delivery. Rising emphasis on value-based care and performance benchmarking is also fueling the demand for integrated healthcare quality management (QMS) platforms across hospitals, specialty clinics, and large healthcare networks.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64588778

Browse in-depth TOC on ' Healthcare Quality Management Market'

261 - Tables

50 - Figures

330 - Pages

By offering, in 2024, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare quality management (QMS) market, driven by the growing demand for comprehensive, technology-enabled quality solutions. Healthcare quality management (QMS) software enables real-time monitoring of clinical performance, automated compliance reporting, and centralized management of patient safety, risk, and operational data. These solutions help reduce administrative workload, streamline documentation, and ensure adherence to evolving regulatory requirements. Additionally, software platforms facilitate integration with EHRs, ERP systems, and other digital health tools, supporting collaboration across hospitals, specialty clinics, and healthcare networks. As healthcare organizations prioritize improving care quality, minimizing errors, and meeting accreditation standards, software-based healthcare quality management (QMS) solutions are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for efficient, scalable, and effective quality management.

By function, the risk management segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the healthcare quality management (QMS) market, driven by the increasing need for structured approaches to identify, assess, and mitigate clinical and operational risks. Healthcare organizations are adopting risk management solutions to proactively monitor patient safety, track adverse events, and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory and accreditation requirements. These platforms often include features such as incident reporting and corrective action tracking, helping providers reduce errors and improve overall care quality. As hospitals and clinics face growing scrutiny from regulators and a rising focus on patient safety, the demand for risk management functions within healthcare quality management (QMS) is accelerating, making it a critical component for effective and comprehensive quality management.

By geography, in 2024, North America reinforced its position as the leading region in the healthcare quality management (QMS) market, driven by stringent regulatory requirements, strong accreditation frameworks, and a mature hospital IT ecosystem. The region has seen widespread adoption of digital quality management platforms that integrate with electronic health records, automate compliance reporting, and provide real-time insights into patient safety and clinical performance. Hospitals are increasingly leveraging AI-enabled analytics and business intelligence tools to detect care gaps, reduce adverse events, and improve benchmarking across health systems. Unlike earlier adoption phases focused primarily on compliance, the current growth emphasizes predictive quality monitoring, proactive risk management, and continuous performance improvement. Public and private investments are also supporting advancements in data interoperability, cloud infrastructure, and workforce training to strengthen patient safety initiatives. This evolution highlights North America's commitment to embedding quality, accountability, and digital intelligence into the foundation of healthcare delivery.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=64588778

The key players functioning in the healthcare quality management (QMS) market include Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), Premier Inc. (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Intelex Technologies (Canada), DNV (Norway), RLDatix (US), Riskonnect, Inc. (US), HCI (Ireland), Ideagen (UK), Medisolv, Inc. (US), Valenz Health (US), OdiTek Solutions (India), The Patient Safety Company (TPSC) (Netherlands), MorCare (Harris Health) (US), YouComply, Ltd. (ViClarity) (UK), SimplerQMS (US), NAVEX Global, Inc. (US), ProviderTrust (US), MedTrainer (US), OKKALA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED (India), SafeQual (US), Effivity Technologies, Inc. (US), Title21 Health Solutions (US), Medblaze (INFINI) (India), eTaskPro (UAE), Qualityze (US), Karminn Consultancy Network (India), and MEG (Ireland).

Nuance Communications, Inc. (US):

Nuance Communications is one of the key players in the healthcare quality management (QMS) space through its AI-driven clinical documentation and speech recognition solutions. The company's Dragon Medical One platform and cloud-based ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) tools capture structured patient data directly from clinical encounters, enabling real-time compliance tracking and quality measurement. Nuance's solutions help healthcare providers enhance documentation accuracy, reduce administrative burden, and meet regulatory mandates such as CMS quality reporting programs. By integrating its technology into EHR systems, Nuance empowers clinicians with actionable insights and supports more consistent, high-quality care delivery across hospitals and health systems.

Premier Inc. (US)

Premier Inc. leverages data-driven solutions and collaborative networks to drive healthcare quality management (QMS) across hospitals and health systems. Its Quality Advisor and PremierConnect platforms combine clinical, financial, and operational data to monitor performance, identify care gaps, and ensure compliance with accreditation standards. Premier works closely with member health systems to implement best practices, standardize protocols, and improve patient safety outcomes. By fostering collaboration, benchmarking, and continuous performance improvement, Premier enables healthcare providers to optimize care delivery, reduce errors, and achieve measurable improvements in clinical quality.

Optum Inc.

Optum Inc. is a leading healthcare technology and services company that provides comprehensive solutions to enhance quality management across health plans and clinical settings. Its offerings include advanced analytics, AI-driven tools, and integrated platforms that support risk adjustment, quality measurement, and regulatory reporting. By leveraging data-driven insights and streamlined workflows, Optum helps healthcare organizations improve care outcomes, optimize performance, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Healthcare Analytics Market

Revenue Cycle Management Market

Healthcare IT Market

Patient Experience Technology Market

Get access to the latest updates on Healthcare Quality Management Companies and Healthcare Quality Management Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets™, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets