Healthcare Revenue Cycle Forerunner RSi Earns Five 2024 Top Workplace Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSi, a privately held revenue cycle management service provider that exclusively services hospitals and healthcare systems, has been awarded five 2024 Top Workplace honors. The awards were recently announced by the HR employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC, which annually issues the "gold standard" top employer awards. Recognition and rankings are determined through a confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey. Participating companies are measured against the industry's most comprehensive benchmarks, built upon more than 18 years of culture research spanning millions of employees across tens of thousands of organizations nationwide.

"Receiving recognition as a Top Workplaces award recipient is a definitive badge of distinction, underscoring a company's commitment to prioritizing people-first cultures," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "These exceptional workplaces exceed the highest standards. Because the awards are grounded in genuine employee feedback, they serve as a source of immense pride for company leaders."

This year, RSi received its second consecutive Top Workplace regional award. On the national scale, the company earned nods for Top Workplace Culture Excellence in four categories: Leadership; Innovation; Purpose and Values; and Work/Life Flex.

"I've said this many times, but it bears repeating… Leaders drive culture. Culture drives consistent, repeatable desired behavior. Behavior drives results. Without a culture that engenders organizational resilience and elevated standards of behavior, results won't materialize," said RSi's Chief Executive Officer, Brent D. Rollins, who was personally recognized with the Leadership Award.

Rollins recently authored a book on the subject, "Let's Go: How Core Values and Purpose Create a Business Journey Worth Making," published by Forbes Books. In his book, he provides examples of how he and the organization's leadership built its omnipresent value system on which they have banked their success and continue to bank their future.

