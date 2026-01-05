Healthcare Seeks Practical AI Adoption, Driving 300% YoY Growth at SENA Health

MULLICA HILL, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As pressure on the US healthcare system intensifies, provider organizations face a growing gap between patient demand and operational capacity. Reimbursement continues to decline, while the cost and complexity of running a practice increases. Patients struggle to access timely care as providers contend with staffing shortages, rising administrative costs, and fragmented workflows.

SENA Health addresses these challenges by transforming patient access, engagement, and care coordination through its AI-powered Command Center. The platform is designed to supplement, or fully replace traditional front desk, back office, and call center operations, allowing practices to scale without proportional increases in overhead.

SENA Health achieved 300% year-over-year growth in 2025, driven by adoption among some of the most forward-thinking healthcare organizations in the country. Leading specialty care groups, including Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia and Rothman Orthopaedics, have partnered with SENA to modernize patient access while preserving the empathetic experience patients expect.

SENA's model was built pragmatically, beginning with highly trained onshore and offshore teams operating in secure environments, supported by AI-enabled workflow automation. This approach immediately relieved staffing strain, cut administrative overhead by up to 50%, and delivered higher quality, more reliable service.

As SENA scaled, it gained deep operational insight from millions of real-world patient interactions across diverse medical specialties. These insights informed the development of task-specific AI agents designed around how practices actually operate, rather than theoretical automation. This operational grounding distinguishes SENA from technology-only solutions and enables responsible, real-world AI deployment in healthcare.

Today, SENA offers a unique blend of advanced contextual AI agents with highly trained clinical teams who monitor and supervise every AI interaction in real time. Human oversight ensures quality, enables real-time intervention, and continuously improves performance. This model allows organizations to adopt cutting-edge AI while maintaining clinical control, operational confidence, and empathetic patient engagement.

Healthcare leaders rely on SENA to streamline patient intake, appointments, insurance verification, referrals, prior authorizations, medications, and other high-touch administrative processes. The Command Center integrates seamlessly with existing clinical and administrative systems and supports scalable coverage models. Executive dashboards and real-time analytics provide visibility into key performance indicators like patient sentiment, and operational efficiency without adding administrative burden.

"Practices know they need to adopt AI, but they are unwilling to risk the patient experience," said Kyle Hagemann, Chief Growth Officer of SENA Health. "Organizations like CCP and Rothman see our AI plus human-in-the-loop model as a responsible path forward, where innovation is paired with real-time oversight and every interaction is monitored, measured, and supported by highly skilled clinical professionals."

SENA measures success by increasing task completion rates, expanding automation across high-value workflows, and reducing reliance on human capacity over time while improving service quality. As SENA's AI absorbs repetitive work, practices unlock a model that scales access, improves reliability, and reduces long-term operating costs.

"This growth reflects a shift in how leading healthcare organizations think about patient access," said Dr. Anthony Wehbe, Founder and CEO of SENA Health. "Providers want infrastructure that scales with demand, protects the patient experience, and supports their teams. SENA delivers a proven on-ramp into AI-driven operations, and the results to date show that this approach works."

About SENA Health

SENA Health is an AI-powered services company that partners with healthcare organizations to improve patient access, reduce administrative overhead, and deliver high-quality care through its 24/7 Command Center. By combining advanced AI technology with highly skilled human teams, SENA enables clients to safely adopt automation, improve patient experience, and scale operations across diverse care models.

For more information, please contact SENA Health at 609-888-6039 or [email protected].

SOURCE SENA Health