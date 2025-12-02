SENA Launches AI Scheduling Agent on AthenaOne Marketplace

MULLICA HILL, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SENA is pleased to announce the launch of its AI-powered scheduling agent on the AthenaOne Marketplace, enabling healthcare practices to streamline appointment management directly within their existing clinical workflows.

With this integration, practices using AthenaOne can schedule new appointments, reschedule existing appointments, and cancel appointments using SENA's AI model trained on each practice's unique workflows. By embedding seamlessly into AthenaOne, our solution removes the need for extra software or manual scheduling processes, allowing practices to focus on delivering exceptional care.

What Makes SENA Different:

Empathy at the Core — Our generative, near-human AI is designed to reduce frustration for patients and providers, with empathic responses are embedded in every interaction.

Smart Tolerance Models — Our AI detects discomfort, reassures patients of its effectiveness, and transitions calls to our skilled coordination team when needed for a warm handoff.

Human-in-the-Loop Excellence — Experienced human coordinators train our AI agents, continuously monitor and maintain responses, and seamlessly handle warm handoffs when needed, enhancing both accuracy and patient trust.

Proven Patient Engagement Foundation — Since 2020, SENA has facilitated millions of patient touchpoints, creating the robust data foundation that powers our AI models.

Broad Language and Accent Support — Our AI agents communicate fluently in over 34 languages, recognizes accents, and ensures accessibility for diverse patient populations.

The AthenaOne Marketplace connects practices to over 500 integrated solutions across more than 60 specialties and 50 digital health capabilities, making adoption of new technology faster and easier. By joining this network, SENA brings its advanced scheduling capabilities to more practices looking to improve efficiency, enhance patient experiences, and streamline operations.

"Our AI scheduling agent is more than just an automation tool, it is a carefully crafted extension of each practice's team," said Pieter Oosthuizen, CTO at SENA. "With the combination of our proven human-in-the-loop model, empathy-driven AI, and seamless AthenaOne integration, we are redefining how practices and patients connect."

The scheduling module can be the entrée into the SENA ecosystem. Beyond scheduling, SENA offers end-to-end front desk, back office, and call center solutions so practices do not have to manage multiple vendors. This comprehensive solution can save practices up to 50 percent in overhead costs and transform the patient experience.

The SENA AI Scheduling Agent is now available on the AthenaOne Marketplace for practices ready to modernize their scheduling process and deliver a patient experience that is more efficient, more accessible, and distinctly human-like.

About SENA Health

SENA Health is an AI-enabled services company that partners with medical practices to enhance patient access, reduce administrative overhead, and deliver high-quality care through its 24/7 Clinical Command Center. By combining advanced technology and AI with clinical expertise, SENA streamlines operations, improves the patient experience, and enables scalable, innovative care models such as home-based clinical coordination.

For more information, please contact SENA Health at 609-888-6039 or [email protected]

SOURCE Sena Health