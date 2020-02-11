Healthcare Technology Innovator Jonathan J. Bush Joins Innovaccer's Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, announced that Jonathan J. Bush, former CEO and Co-founder of athenahealth will join its Board of Directors. In his new role, Jonathan will be actively working with Innovaccer's leadership in advancing technology adoption and perfecting cloud integration of healthcare data. His out-of-the-box thinking will accelerate Innovaccer's vision of helping healthcare work as one using a connected cloud-based Data Activation Platform to streamline care delivery with unified patient records across the care continuum.

Jonathan brings more than two decades of technology and leadership experience to Innovaccer. He co-founded athenahealth in 1997 where he successfully started and scaled athenahealth from the ground-up to a multi-billion dollar healthcare innovation powerhouse.

Jonathan's diverse experience in cloud-based services, revenue cycle management, population health management and care coordination will strengthen Innovaccer's mission to help healthcare work as one, unify currently siloed patient data and facilitate its availability for physicians, care managers and other stakeholders at the point of care.

He is a regular contributor to leading columns in Forbes, Harvard Business Review, Politico, and is the author of the bestseller "Where Does it Hurt? An Entrepreneur's Guide to Fixing Health Care." He has also received several honors, including the prestigious "CEO of the Year" award from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Innovaccer team," said Bush. "While I was proud of athenahealth's cloud-based technology, I'm thrilled to now be working with technology (and architecture) that is brand new. It's amazing the difference two decades make in technology," added Bush.

"Our vision is to help healthcare work as one and ensure a more seamless experience for everyone in the continuum of care. Jonathan's vast experience in cloud technology and electronic health records will help us transform care delivery with greater efficiencies," said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

