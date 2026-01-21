Healthcare Technology Leader Elissa Baker, BSN, RN, Joins Nesa as President & Chief Clinical Officer

Epic Toolbox 2026 Vendor for Inpatient Virtual Care Adds Seasoned Operator and Clinician to Lead Scaled Clinical and Enterprise Operations

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesa, the industry-leading provider of inpatient virtual care infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Elissa Baker, BSN, RN, as President & Chief Clinical Officer . Baker brings a rare combination of frontline clinical expertise and proven operational leadership, along with deep experience operating within the Epic ecosystem, as Nesa enters its next phase of growth.

Baker will lead Nesa's operational strategy and ensure its AI-backed solutions meet highest clinical care standards. Post this Elissa Baker, BSN, RN, Joins Nesa as President & Chief Clinical Officer

In her dual role, Baker will lead Nesa's operational strategy while ensuring the company's AI-powered solutions meet the highest standards of clinical care. Her appointment follows Nesa's selection as an Epic Toolbox 2026 partner, building on its 2025 Toolbox achievement. Nesa currently supports major health systems, including Baylor Scott & White, UT Health San Antonio, and Montage Health, delivering virtual inpatient care infrastructure that integrates seamlessly into Epic workflows.

"Elissa brings a proven track record of operating and scaling venture-backed healthcare technology companies, paired with a deep understanding of clinical workflow redesign and the technical realities health systems face," said Neil Salem, founder and CEO of Nesa . "As we enter our next phase of growth, Elissa will be my critical dyad partner—leading operations and market expansion while I continue advancing the deep technical work and product innovation that power our platform."

Baker has extensive experience operating within the Epic ecosystem, giving her firsthand insight into the clinical and operational challenges of deploying virtual care at scale. She previously served as SVP of Clinical Innovation and Digital Strategy for the American Telemedicine Association, where she founded the Center of Digital Excellence (CODE) , designed its evaluation methodology, and led the landmark report on telehealth utilization using real-world data from health systems nationwide . Before ATA, she held dual roles leading clinical strategy and marketing for eVisit. She served as employee number three at KeyCare, an Epic-based virtual care organization, where she built the go-to-market foundation and led marketing and communications during the company's formation. Baker began her career as a research nurse in the NICU at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Since October 2025, Baker has led customer success, enterprise deployments, and go-to-market expansion, while overseeing strategic initiatives, capital formation, and team growth. Her work is anchored in aligning clinical workflows across Nesa customers and Epic, defining customer success benchmarks and deployment standards, and guiding the evolution of AI across the platform.

Nesa customers have demonstrated significant operational and clinical outcomes. At UT Health San Antonio, accrediting surveyors called Nesa's platform the "standard that should exist across all hospitals," citing 100% nurse adoption, dramatic improvements in discharge efficiency, and significant reductions in patient safety events.

Nesa's platform combines clinical-grade cameras, edge computing, and software to extend clinical reach without adding infrastructure complexity. Deployments have demonstrated meaningful ROI by improving utilization, increasing efficiency, and reducing staffing pressures.

"Nesa has done the disciplined work of building within Epic's ecosystem—respecting that clinical workflows must stay native to Epic and clinicians should never leave the platform," said Baker. "That architectural decision, integrating directly rather than forcing health systems onto external platforms, is what drives sustainable adoption. I'm proud to be part of expanding this approach with programs proven to improve access and support clinician well-being."

Baker's appointment reinforces Nesa's commitment to clinical excellence, operational rigor, and deep partnership with health systems as the company continues to expand its footprint.

About Nesa

Nesa provides virtual care infrastructure with AI-powered clinical intelligence for health systems. The company's ONE platform enables hospitals to deliver virtual care at scale through seamless integration with Epic, eliminating the need for multiple point solutions. For more information, visit nesasolutions.com .

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

Media Contact:

Elissa Baker, BSN, RN

President and Chief Clinical Officer

[email protected]

563-542-0208

SOURCE NESA