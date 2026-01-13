Nesa Listed in Epic Toolbox for Inpatient Virtual Care for 2026

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesa, a leading AI-powered virtual care platform purpose-built for seamless Epic integration, today announced it is listed in Epic Toolbox for Inpatient Virtual Care for 2026. Nesa is in Toolbox and meets Epic's recommended practices for Inpatient Virtual Care integrations.

Nesa's Toolbox designation confirms the platform's deep integration with Epic's electronic health record system and its approach to delivering seamless virtual care workflows within existing clinical operations. Healthcare organizations can review Nesa's Toolbox listing at showroom.epic.com.

"Nesa represents a unique approach to virtual care with its deep Epic integration," said Neil Salem, CEO of Nesa. "We're not just building virtual nursing—we're building the AI-powered infrastructure that will define how hospitals deliver care for the next decade. Clinical teams need technology that disappears into workflow, not a bolt-on solution. Our edge-based AI, combined with Epic's collaboration, positions us to continue to expand far beyond today's 2-way video and continuous monitoring use cases as new technologies and workflows are developed."

Nesa maintains focus on clinical innovation and deep Epic integration, partnering with hardware vendors like PDi Communication Systems, that have television hardware listed in Epic Toolbox to deliver fully integrated virtual care solutions.

Nesa's platform supports major health systems with deployed virtual care rooms across academic medical centers and community hospitals in the United States and Europe.

Key Outcomes:

Clinical Impact:

37.5% reduction in falls with injury

75% reduction in catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI)

80% reduction in Stage 3/4 hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPI)

30% reduction in medication errors through 4K dual verification

Operational Impact:

73.9% of discharge orders completed by 10am (up from a 46.2% baseline)

Average discharge times improved from 3:30pm to 11:00am, creating capacity for 10+ additional discharges annually per 12-bed unit

Health systems using Nesa have documented returns on investment exceeding 188% over three years.

Nesa's edge-based AI architecture processes computer vision and natural language models locally on each device, enabling real-time fall detection, clinical event monitoring, conversational assistance for patients and staff, automated documentation, and predictive algorithms for proactive clinical interventions. This approach ensures zero-latency performance, HIPAA compliance, and continued operation even during network outages—a critical requirement for mission-critical clinical workflows.

Workforce & Experience Impact:

99th percentile patient communication experience scores

100% nurse technology adoption rates

Patients and families requesting Nesa-equipped rooms

The platform's integration with Epic enables:

Context-aware launching from Epic Monitor and Hyperspace

Automatic patient matching

Two-way video visits embedded in MyChart Bedside TV with guest access for family members, caregivers, and external care providers

Automated clinical event notifications to Epic Monitor for immediate response

Pan/tilt/zoom camera controls within the Epic environment

Ability for clinicians to join video visits without interrupting continuous monitoring sessions

Unified workflow management, all within Epic

"This technology is decreasing the burden on our staff by providing augmentation for documentation and workflow support," said Dr. Edward Sankary, Vice President and Chief Health Information Officer at UT Health San Antonio. "This has been an insurgent technology, and it's going to become the incumbent. You've got to have this now."

Accrediting surveyors identified the Nesa virtual care platform as "the standard that should exist in patient care across all hospitals" when reviewing UT Health San Antonio.

Nesa's AI engine supports over 80 clinical workflows, including virtual nursing, continuous remote monitoring, teleconsults, fall detection, clinical deterioration monitoring, and ambient clinical documentation capabilities.

As healthcare systems face mounting workforce challenges and increasing patient complexity, Nesa is positioning its platform as the foundation for the intelligent hospital room of the future. Beyond virtual nursing and remote monitoring, the company is expanding its AI capabilities to support inventory management, supply chain optimization, and predictive clinical workflows—transforming virtual care from a point solution into enterprise infrastructure that enables hospitals to operate more efficiently across all care settings.

