Healthcare That Keeps Up: MY DR NOW Opens a New Buckeye Clinic

Jan 08, 2026, 10:21 ET

BUCKEYE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Buckeye continues to grow at a remarkable pace, access to primary care has become one of the community's most urgent needs—especially for residents trying to find a provider that is accepting new patients. MY DR NOW is addressing that gap with the opening of its newest clinic at 20640 W Roosevelt St, Suite 104, located near the northeast corner of Verrado Way and Roosevelt Street in the Costco shopping center. The clinic begins seeing new patients on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8:00 AM.

In a fast-growing area like Buckeye, primary care demand quickly outpaces provider capacity. Families move in, neighborhoods expand, and appointment calendars fill—often leaving new residents and longtime locals alike searching for a practice with availability.

The new Buckeye clinic offers primary care and family medicine designed around real schedules, including walk-in visits, same-day appointments, and extended weekday and weekend hours. MY DR NOW's model is built specifically for communities like Buckeye: more access, more flexibility, and a consistent commitment to accepting new patients.

"Buckeye is growing quickly, and access to primary care has to grow with it," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "In a community growing this fast, families need a provider that can keep pace—one that's open when people are actually available and consistently welcoming new patients, so no one is left waiting weeks or calling around. Our focus is straightforward: remove the friction from getting care, make it easy to get established, and deliver a streamlined experience that respects people's time."

With a growing network across Arizona, MY DR NOW continues to expand in areas where demand is rising and access matters most. The Buckeye opening reflects a clear focus: ensuring rapidly expanding communities have a dependable primary care option that remains accessible, so everyone can get the care they need when they need it.

About MY DR NOW:

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

